Urban Meyer Urges Critics of Texas QB Arch Manning To 'Let Him Grow'

Urban Meyer's caution surrounding Arch Manning was justified.

The former Ohio State football coach and current FOX college football analyst had tempered expectations for the Longhorns' quarterback and foresaw a "low-scoring" affair between the Buckeyes and Texas in Week 1.

Both predictions came to fruition. Now, Meyer's urging Texas fans and Manning supporters to not panic.

"I went back and watched every snap of Arch Manning, and I keep hearing about [him being the] potential first pick in the NFL Draft [and winning the] Heisman Trophy," Meyer said on Thursday's edition of "The Herd."

"I keep saying, ‘Stop this. That's not fair to this guy. Let him grow as a player.' He'll be a much different player in four to five weeks. He wasn't ready for that."

Still, Manning certainly didn't live up to the hype in his debut as the Longhorns' starter. He threw for just 170 yards, one touchdown and an interception in Texas' 14-7 loss to Ohio State.

Meyer, though, is confident that the Longhorns' problem isn't Manning's talent. "I was a little disappointed with the offensive skill in Texas," he said. "I didn't see guys open. I didn't see the explosiveness you expect."

Urban Meyer joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the panic over Arch Manning

Texas lost its top wide receiver from last season, Matthew Golden, who was drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. The Longhorns' second leading receiver from 2024, Isaiah Bond, signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent, while Johntay Cook, a highly rated 2023 WR recruit, transferred out.

That said, Manning's struggles can be accredited to a few things, according to Meyer: his lack of experience, Texas' difference-making talent and an impressive scheme from new Ohio State defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia.

"There [are] a couple common denominators of great quarterbacks," Meyer said. "They have great players around them – and maybe there are — I didn't see that. The reality is the quarterbacks get far too much credit, far too much blame. There weren't people open."

Instead of doubting Manning, Meyer is encouraging fans to find some patience to let the young quarterback develop.

