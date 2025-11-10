College Football
Undefeated College Football Teams 2025: 3 Teams Remain After Week 11

Published Nov. 10, 2025 8:31 a.m. ET

We’ve reached Week 12 of the college football season, and the number of unbeaten teams continues to shrink. Only 3 programs remain perfect after yet another weekend of upsets and close calls. The College Football Playoff picture is starting to take shape, but these teams are still chasing perfection. Here’s every remaining undefeated team, listed alphabetically with reactions from RJ Young:

Undefeated College Football Teams

Indiana

The Hoosiers squandered a 20-7 lead but rallied late, overcoming a 24-20 deficit to secure the win on an outstanding catch by wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

Penn State outgained Indiana in total yards, rushing yards, and passing yards, but could not make a stop when it mattered most.

Indiana became the first 10-win team in the sport this season, and the Hoosiers won at Penn State for the first time in program history.

Ohio State

  • Week 1 result: Defeated Purdue 34-10

No Ohio State WR Carnell Tate, no problem. Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin passed for 303 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while Ohio State wideout Jeremiah Smith caught 10 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed completed 20 of 29 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Rueben Owens II added 102 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.

The Aggies are 9-0 for the first time since 1992 and 6-0 to start conference play for the first time since 1998. They are the only team in the country with three road wins vs. ranked opponents.

Klatt’s reaction to the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season

Undefeated Teams by Conference

  • Big Ten - 2 teams
  • SEC - 1 team
