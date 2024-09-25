College Football
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 07 Buffalo at Missouri
UConn vs. Buffalo Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024

Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:36 p.m. ET

The Buffalo Bulls (3-1) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the UConn Huskies (2-2) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 as 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the game is set at 44.5.

The Huskies won versus the Florida Atlantic Owls in their most recent game, 48-14. The Bulls won versus the Northern Illinois Huskies in their last game, 23-20.

UConn vs. Buffalo Game Information & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Box Score on FOX Sports

UConn vs Buffalo Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
UConn-6.5 (-111)-242+19544.5-110-110

UConn vs. Buffalo Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Buffalo (+6.5)  
  • Pick OU: Over (44.5) 
  • Prediction: UConn 26, Buffalo 22

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Learn more about the UConn Huskies vs. the Buffalo Bulls game on FOX Sports!

UConn vs. Buffalo Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Huskies 26, Bulls 19.
  • The Huskies have a 70.8% chance to win this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Bulls hold a 33.9% implied probability.
  • UConn has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Buffalo has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.

UConn vs. Buffalo: 2024 Stats Comparison

 UConnBuffalo
Off. Points per Game (Rank)34.8 (30)21.8 (100)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)26.8 (96)18.5 (54)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)6 (89)4 (52)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)2 (116)6 (40)

UConn 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Joe FagnanoQB510 YDS (57.9%) / 7 TD / 1 INT
35 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 8.8 RUSH YPG
Durell RobinsonRB296 YDS / 3 TD / 74 YPG / 8.5 YPC
Cam EdwardsRB183 YDS / 2 TD / 45.8 YPG / 4.7 YPC
3 REC / 86 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 21.5 REC YPG
Skyler BellWR15 REC / 347 YDS / 1 TD / 86.8 YPG
Jayden McDonaldLB23 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
Tui Faumuina-BrownLB25 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
Jordan WrightDB13 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Jelani StaffordDL14 TKL / 2 TFL

Buffalo 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
CJ OgbonnaQB542 YDS (53%) / 4 TD / 1 INT
23 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 5.8 RUSH YPG
Jacqez BarksdaleRB194 YDS / 1 TD / 48.5 YPG / 4.5 YPC
Al-Jay HendersonRB132 YDS / 2 TD / 33 YPG / 3.7 YPC
Victor SnowWR13 REC / 179 YDS / 1 TD / 44.8 YPG
Shaun DolacLB16 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT
Khalil MurdockLB13 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Kobe StewartDL3 TKL / 2 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Marquis CooperDB10 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Connecticut Huskies
Buffalo Bulls
College Football
