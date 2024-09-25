UConn vs. Buffalo Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024
The Buffalo Bulls (3-1) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the UConn Huskies (2-2) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 as 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the game is set at 44.5.
The Huskies won versus the Florida Atlantic Owls in their most recent game, 48-14. The Bulls won versus the Northern Illinois Huskies in their last game, 23-20.
UConn vs. Buffalo Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: CBS Sports Network
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|UConn
|-6.5 (-111)
|-242
|+195
|44.5
|-110
|-110
UConn vs. Buffalo Prediction
- Pick ATS: Buffalo (+6.5)
- Pick OU: Over (44.5)
- Prediction: UConn 26, Buffalo 22
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
UConn vs. Buffalo Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Huskies 26, Bulls 19.
- The Huskies have a 70.8% chance to win this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Bulls hold a 33.9% implied probability.
- UConn has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- Buffalo has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.
UConn vs. Buffalo: 2024 Stats Comparison
|UConn
|Buffalo
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|34.8 (30)
|21.8 (100)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|26.8 (96)
|18.5 (54)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|6 (89)
|4 (52)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|2 (116)
|6 (40)
UConn 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Joe Fagnano
|QB
|510 YDS (57.9%) / 7 TD / 1 INT
35 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 8.8 RUSH YPG
|Durell Robinson
|RB
|296 YDS / 3 TD / 74 YPG / 8.5 YPC
|Cam Edwards
|RB
|183 YDS / 2 TD / 45.8 YPG / 4.7 YPC
3 REC / 86 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 21.5 REC YPG
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|15 REC / 347 YDS / 1 TD / 86.8 YPG
|Jayden McDonald
|LB
|23 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Tui Faumuina-Brown
|LB
|25 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
|Jordan Wright
|DB
|13 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|Jelani Stafford
|DL
|14 TKL / 2 TFL
Buffalo 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|CJ Ogbonna
|QB
|542 YDS (53%) / 4 TD / 1 INT
23 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 5.8 RUSH YPG
|Jacqez Barksdale
|RB
|194 YDS / 1 TD / 48.5 YPG / 4.5 YPC
|Al-Jay Henderson
|RB
|132 YDS / 2 TD / 33 YPG / 3.7 YPC
|Victor Snow
|WR
|13 REC / 179 YDS / 1 TD / 44.8 YPG
|Shaun Dolac
|LB
|16 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT
|Khalil Murdock
|LB
|13 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Kobe Stewart
|DL
|3 TKL / 2 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|Marquis Cooper
|DB
|10 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
