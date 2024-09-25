College Football UConn vs. Buffalo Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024 Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Buffalo Bulls (3-1) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the UConn Huskies (2-2) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 as 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the game is set at 44.5.

The Huskies won versus the Florida Atlantic Owls in their most recent game, 48-14. The Bulls won versus the Northern Illinois Huskies in their last game, 23-20.

UConn vs. Buffalo Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Box Score on FOX Sports

UConn vs Buffalo Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline UConn -6.5 (-111) -242 +195 44.5 -110 -110

UConn vs. Buffalo Prediction

Pick ATS: Buffalo (+6.5)

Pick OU: Over (44.5)

Prediction: UConn 26, Buffalo 22

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

UConn vs. Buffalo Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Huskies 26, Bulls 19.

The Huskies have a 70.8% chance to win this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Bulls hold a 33.9% implied probability.

UConn has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Buffalo has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.

UConn vs. Buffalo: 2024 Stats Comparison

UConn Buffalo Off. Points per Game (Rank) 34.8 (30) 21.8 (100) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 26.8 (96) 18.5 (54) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 6 (89) 4 (52) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 2 (116) 6 (40)

UConn 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Joe Fagnano QB 510 YDS (57.9%) / 7 TD / 1 INT

35 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 8.8 RUSH YPG Durell Robinson RB 296 YDS / 3 TD / 74 YPG / 8.5 YPC Cam Edwards RB 183 YDS / 2 TD / 45.8 YPG / 4.7 YPC

3 REC / 86 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 21.5 REC YPG Skyler Bell WR 15 REC / 347 YDS / 1 TD / 86.8 YPG Jayden McDonald LB 23 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Tui Faumuina-Brown LB 25 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK Jordan Wright DB 13 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK Jelani Stafford DL 14 TKL / 2 TFL

Buffalo 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats CJ Ogbonna QB 542 YDS (53%) / 4 TD / 1 INT

23 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 5.8 RUSH YPG Jacqez Barksdale RB 194 YDS / 1 TD / 48.5 YPG / 4.5 YPC Al-Jay Henderson RB 132 YDS / 2 TD / 33 YPG / 3.7 YPC Victor Snow WR 13 REC / 179 YDS / 1 TD / 44.8 YPG Shaun Dolac LB 16 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT Khalil Murdock LB 13 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Kobe Stewart DL 3 TKL / 2 TFL / 2.5 SACK Marquis Cooper DB 10 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

