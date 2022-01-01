Top Plays: Notre Dame-OK State, PSU-Arkansas, Iowa-Kentucky and more

College Football
15 mins ago

New year, same great action on the gridiron.

We have officially entered 2022, but college football continues to provide enticing offerings specially for our viewing pleasure, and this Saturday is no different.

To kick things off, fans get a riveting trifecta of Bowl games. Penn State is currently taking on No. 21 Arkansas at Raymond James Stadium in the Outback Bowl. 

Meanwhile, No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 5 Notre Dame are battling it out in the Fiesta Bowl, while No. 15 Iowa is facing No. 22 Kentucky in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl.

Later at 5:00 p.m. ET, No. 11 Utah meets No. 6 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, and No. 7 Baylor and No. 8 Ole Miss provide the nightcap in the Sugar Bowl.

Here are the top plays from Saturday!

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl –– No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State

Styling and profiling

It didn't take long for the Fighting Irish to imprint their mark on the game. Jack Coan led his group downfield with ease, finding Lorenzo Styles over the middle for the game's first TD.

Outback Bowl –– Penn State vs. No. 21 Arkansas

Lowering the boom

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson gave his squad a boost on a critical fourth down conversion, before Raheim Sanders found an open path to the end zone to put the Razorbacks up 7-0.

That was easy

The Nitttany Lions charged back with a deep shot early in the second. Sean Clifford dialed up a deep house call to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who was wide open in the back of the end zone.

Vrbo Citrus Bowl –– No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky

Setting the tone

Kentucky put together a masterful 13-play, 80-yard drive on its first possession of the game, which ended with a touchdown pass from Will Levis to Chris Rodriguez.

