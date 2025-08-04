College Football 'The Joel Klatt Show' Heads to Columbus Ahead of Ohio State-Texas Updated Aug. 4, 2025 8:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Next stop, Columbus!

That's right, "The Joel Klatt Show" is going back out on the road. Join Joel Klatt and special guests in the heart of Ohio State's campus for a live edition of the show on Aug. 28, two days before the Buckeyes host Texas — two of the top teams in Klatt's newly released preseason rankings — to open the 2025 college football season.

It's all going down at Browning Amphitheater, which will serve as the backdrop for the live show. Tickets are free, but space is limited, so RSVPs are required. The first 300 guests to RSVP are guaranteed two free drinks, food and other perks. The show will be hosted by Klatt and will have some surprise guest appearances, contests and prizes.

"Buckeye fans have always been incredible to us at this program, so we wanted to come out there and bring our show to you," Klatt said Monday.

This will be Klatt's second live show on the road. Last year, he traveled to Madison, Wisconsin, ahead of the Badgers' game against Alabama and hosted a show with guests including former NFL stars Melvin Gordon and Mark Ingram.

