Texas QB Arch Manning inks 'extremely lucrative' NIL deal with Red Bull
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has secured a significant name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with energy drink giant Red Bull. The contract, which is Manning's first multi-year, multifaceted endorsement deal, has been described as "extremely lucrative," although specific financial details have not yet been shared publicly.
Manning is Red Bull's second college football signee following the signing of Ohio State star receiver Jeremiah Smith a few months ago. Other NIL athletes on Red Bull's roster include top-ranked BYU basketball commit and AJ Dybantsa, along with women's college basketball stars Hannah Hidalgo, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Mikaylah Williams.
"I really like this partnership," Manning said. "Everyone at Red Bull has been super nice to me and my family and I can't wait to get it going. Plus, I like a Red Bull in the morning. We got early meetings — need a little energy."
Manning, 19, is the No. 1 athlete across all sports — college or high school — in terms of NIL earnings, according to On3, with this new partnership, his 2023 deal with Panini America and an appearance in the EA Sports College Football 25 video game.
The former five-star recruit served as the backup behind Quinn Ewers this past season, completing 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in 10 games (two starts). He added 108 yards and four scores on the ground on 25 carries.
With Ewers headed to the NFL, Manning is the projected starter for the 2025 season. Texas, which made it to the semifinals of the first 12-team College Football Playoff this season, is one of the early favorites to win the 2025 CFP.
Texas opens the 2025 regular season against the defending national champion Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the older brother of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
-
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day leaves door open for coaching in NFL
2025 NFL mock draft: A first round with Arch Manning, all underclassmen eligible
TCU WR Jack Bech, inspired by his brother’s memory, chases NFL dreams at Senior Bowl
-
Inside Ohio State QB Will Howard's viral Dr Pepper campaign: 'What did I just watch?'
Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds: Cam Ward favored, Abdul Carter surges
-
Senior Bowl QBs Dillon Gabriel, Riley Leonard look to restore 'Brady phenomenon'
EA Sports announces 'College Football 26' video game is coming this year
College Football rankings: Joel Klatt's way-too-early top 10 for 2025
-
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day leaves door open for coaching in NFL
2025 NFL mock draft: A first round with Arch Manning, all underclassmen eligible
TCU WR Jack Bech, inspired by his brother’s memory, chases NFL dreams at Senior Bowl
-
Inside Ohio State QB Will Howard's viral Dr Pepper campaign: 'What did I just watch?'
Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds: Cam Ward favored, Abdul Carter surges
-
Senior Bowl QBs Dillon Gabriel, Riley Leonard look to restore 'Brady phenomenon'
EA Sports announces 'College Football 26' video game is coming this year
College Football rankings: Joel Klatt's way-too-early top 10 for 2025