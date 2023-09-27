College Football Texas A&M QB Conner Weigman reportedly out for season with foot injury Updated Sep. 27, 2023 2:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It turns out Texas A&M took a season-altering blow in its win over Auburn in Week 4.

Quarterback Conner Weigman suffered a foot injury that's more serious than originally believed and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season, which was first reported by the Houston Chronicle. The sophomore reportedly suffered a small fracture in his foot, follow-up tests found.

Weigman suffered the injury late in the first half of Saturday's 27-10 win against Auburn. The team thought Weigman suffered a bad sprain after it believed X-rays came back negative during the game. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters that Weigman was "day-to-day" on Monday, adding to the belief that it was a temporary injury.

That is no longer the case. Now, the Aggies will have to replace the five-star recruit who threw for 979 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions in three-plus games this season, helping Texas A&M get off to a 3-1 start. He threw for 896 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception in four games last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Max Johnson will likely start in place of Weigman. The redshirt sophomore battled Weigman for the starting job entering the season and completed 7 of 11 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday in relief. He has thrown for 226 yards and four touchdowns while playing in parts of three games this season.

Johnson transferred from LSU following the 2021 season. He started 14 games for the Tigers over two seasons, throwing for 3,884 yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 18 total games. LSU went 8-6 in the 14 games Johnson started and opted to transfer upon Brian Kelly's hiring.

The left-handed quarterback played in four games for Texas A&M last season, starting in three of them. He threw for 517 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions as the Aggies went 2-1 in the games he started.

One of those two wins came against Arkansas, which Texas A&M will play on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Texas A&M Aggies Conner Weigman

share