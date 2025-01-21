College Football
'Legends forever': Sports world reacts to Ohio State winning its 9th national title
'Legends forever': Sports world reacts to Ohio State winning its 9th national title

Updated Jan. 21, 2025 1:39 a.m. ET

Ohio State fans across the nation were celebrating Monday night as the Buckeyes held off a Notre Dame comeback bid to walk away with a 34-23 win over the Fighting Irish in the CFP National Championship game.

Quarterback Will Howard completed 17 of 21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns, while Quinshon Judkins ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Howard's biggest throw of the night came late in the game when he connected with freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith for 56 yards on a third-and-11 play with 2:38 remaining. That play helped the Buckeyes get a field goal to put the game away.

The college football and sports world at large — including some Buckeye alumni — reacted to Ohio State winning its ninth national title.

Ohio State players and alumni

Freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith:

Sophomore receiver Carnell Tate:

Junior running back Quinshon Judkins:

Senior cornerback Denzel Burke:

Former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, who played for the Los Angeles Chargers this season:

Former Ohio State running back Carlos Hyde, who played in the NFL for eight seasons:

Former Ohio State receiver Michael Thomas, who played for the New Orleans Saints from 2016-23:

Former Ohio State receiver Parris Campbell, currently with the Philadelphia Eagles:

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., currently a member of the Arizona Cardinals:

Former Ohio State point guard Mike Conley, currently with the Minnesota Timberwolves:

The rest of the sports world

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, a cousin of Jeremiah Smith:

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and others in the FOX Sports family:

And the rest:

College Football
Ohio State Buckeyes
