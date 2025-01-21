'Legends forever': Sports world reacts to Ohio State winning its 9th national title
Ohio State fans across the nation were celebrating Monday night as the Buckeyes held off a Notre Dame comeback bid to walk away with a 34-23 win over the Fighting Irish in the CFP National Championship game.
Quarterback Will Howard completed 17 of 21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns, while Quinshon Judkins ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.
Howard's biggest throw of the night came late in the game when he connected with freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith for 56 yards on a third-and-11 play with 2:38 remaining. That play helped the Buckeyes get a field goal to put the game away.
The college football and sports world at large — including some Buckeye alumni — reacted to Ohio State winning its ninth national title.
Ohio State players and alumni
Freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith:
Sophomore receiver Carnell Tate:
Junior running back Quinshon Judkins:
Senior cornerback Denzel Burke:
Former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, who played for the Los Angeles Chargers this season:
Former Ohio State running back Carlos Hyde, who played in the NFL for eight seasons:
Former Ohio State receiver Michael Thomas, who played for the New Orleans Saints from 2016-23:
Former Ohio State receiver Parris Campbell, currently with the Philadelphia Eagles:
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., currently a member of the Arizona Cardinals:
Former Ohio State point guard Mike Conley, currently with the Minnesota Timberwolves:
The rest of the sports world
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, a cousin of Jeremiah Smith:
Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and others in the FOX Sports family:
And the rest:
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Bears interview former NFL RB Eddie George as part of extensive coaching search
Who are the 10 greatest Ohio State Buckeyes of all time?
All eyes on Riley Leonard vs. Caleb Downs matchup in CFP National Championship
-
Ranking Top 10 2025 NFL Draft prospects in CFP National Championship
'Vulnerable. Powerful. Heated': Inside the moment the Buckeyes were reborn
Texas gives coach Steve Sarkisian new 7-year deal amid NFL interest, reports say
-
Will Howard and Riley Leonard will put friendship on hold in CFP title game
2025 CFP Championship odds: Who will win next year's 12-team tournament?
College football coaching carousel tracker: USC hires Rob Ryan as assistant HC
-
Bears interview former NFL RB Eddie George as part of extensive coaching search
Who are the 10 greatest Ohio State Buckeyes of all time?
All eyes on Riley Leonard vs. Caleb Downs matchup in CFP National Championship
-
Ranking Top 10 2025 NFL Draft prospects in CFP National Championship
'Vulnerable. Powerful. Heated': Inside the moment the Buckeyes were reborn
Texas gives coach Steve Sarkisian new 7-year deal amid NFL interest, reports say
-
Will Howard and Riley Leonard will put friendship on hold in CFP title game
2025 CFP Championship odds: Who will win next year's 12-team tournament?
College football coaching carousel tracker: USC hires Rob Ryan as assistant HC