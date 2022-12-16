SMU vs. BYU best bet, odds and how to bet

College Football
SMU and BYU will go head-to-head as a pair of 7-5 teams to play in the New Mexico Bowl.

In Rhett Lashlee's first season as SMU's head coach, he has led the Mustangs to a winning record and their 18th bowl game in program history. The Mustangs' biggest win came in a 77-63 victory over Houston — the highest-scoring regulation game in FBS history. 

The Cougars will appear in their fifth-straight bowl game and 40th overall. Their last bowl appearance resulted in a 31-28 loss to UAB in the Independence Bowl.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between SMU and BYU, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

SMU vs. BYU (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 17, ABC)

Point spread: SMU -3.5 (SMU favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise BYU covers)
Moneyline: SMU -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); BYU +145 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Don’t expect Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall to play.

Hall hasn’t taken a single snap at practice since suffering an injury at Stanford over two weeks ago. It’s no secret he’s got NFL aspirations, and sources close to Provo believe there’s no chance Hall plays another game in BYU blue.

So there’s that.

The betting line also tells us Hall is likely out. SMU was a 1.5- or 2-point favorite at sunrise Tuesday and that number got blown right off the board. The Mustangs are now laying 3.5, and I promise you there’s only one player worth that many points at BYU.

I would still lay anything under 7.

PICK: SMU (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3.5 points 

