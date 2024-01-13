College Football
Sights, sounds from Michigan Wolverines' championship parade
Sights, sounds from Michigan Wolverines' championship parade

Published Jan. 13, 2024 6:44 p.m. ET

The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines won their first national title since 1997, defeating the No. 2 Washington Huskies, 34-13, in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, and they celebrated with a jovial parade through the streets of Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Temperatures were well below freezing, but that didn't stop the Michigan faithful — an estimated 50,000 students and fans — from celebrating the triumph.

The team rode in truck beds that drove along the route, which started on South University Drive and ended at Schembechler Hall, per the university's website.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who threw for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns this season, was all smiles along the way.

Elsewhere, star running back Blake Corum was seen wearing a "business is finished" shirt.

That was more than some of his teammates, as offensive linemen Trevor Keegan, Giovanni El-Hadi and Karsen Barnhart opted to brave the conditions without any shirts at all.

Meanwhile, head coach Jim Harbaugh was having the time of his life, calling it the "best parade ever."

The parade comes on the heels of rumors that Harbaugh is rumored to be eyeing new opportunities at the professional level and could possibly be heading to the Los Angeles Chargers or the Las Vegas Raiders next season.

The parade preceded an on-campus celebration at Crisler Center at 7 p.m. ET that'll be livestreamed by KTVU FOX 2.

