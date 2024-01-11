College Football Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter declares for 2024 NFL Draft Published Jan. 11, 2024 3:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Michigan All-American offensive lineman Zak Zinter is off to the next level.

In a statement where he thanked his friends, family, teammates and the Michigan coaching staff, Zinter announced that he's declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I am grateful to have left my legacy as a captain and a Michigan man," Zinter wrote. "This would not be possible without my faith and trusting God's plans in my life. Isaiah 41:10. With that being said, I will officially be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. ‘Those who stay will be Champions.’ Go Blue!"

Zinter's 2023 campaign was cut short due to a broken tibia and fibula he suffered in the third quarter of Michigan's Week 13 win over Ohio State. Prior to the injury, Zinter had been Michigan's primary right guard, as well as an integral voice and leader within Michigan's program.

Over his four-year career in Ann Arbor, Zinter was a unanimous All-American in 2023, a three-time All-Big Ten selection, a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021-23) and part of back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines (2021 and 2022).

Michigan, of course, went on to reach the College Football Playoff, beating Alabama in overtime of what became a legendary semifinal-round game. The Wolverines then beat Washington in the 2024 College Football National Championship, finishing the season 15-0 and claiming their first national title since 1997.

