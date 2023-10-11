College Football Shedeur Sanders shines bright in a year of dazzling sports icons Updated Oct. 11, 2023 11:56 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In a year seemingly dominated by superstars in sports, a year featuring Lionel Messi's move to America, the coupling of pop star Taylor Swift and Chiefs star Travis Kelce, and Deion Sanders' immediate success at Colorado, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has become a superstar — iconic even — and his star is only growing.

Shedeur has juice like David Beckham in a Manchester United jersey in 1999, and like Beckham again in an LA Galaxy jersey in 2007.

He has juice like Allen Iverson in 2004.

He has juice like LeBron James in 2012.

He has juice like Messi earlier this year when he signed with Inter Miami.

Shedeur's legend grew largest in Week 2. It was CU's first home game of the season and its first sellout game in years. Even better, it was against rival Nebraska, and it came as the world was still catching its breath after Colorado's Week 1 stunner over then-No. 17 Texas Christian.

It was that day when Shedeur and a few other Buffs saw Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and his team standing on the CU logo. Shedeur wasn't about to let that go unchallenged.

He flashed his watch at Nebraska wideout Billy Kemp. You know what time it is. Time for you to go. Time for me to strap up. Time to mark the time with 393 yards and three TDs in the Red Letter rivalry.

Why Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is a superstar

Shedeur would again flash his watch at the Arizona State student section following the Buffs' most recent win.

Other athletes have flashed it, too.

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams flashed "The Shedeur." New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall flashed "The Shedeur."

[Pro athletes are mimicking Shedeur Sanders' watch flex]

Shedeur Sanders has influence. He has juice. He has 1.7 million followers on Instagram. For perspective, reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams has 247K.

Shedeur is just that cool.

Forget that Shedeur Sanders' watch is a custom stainless steel Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500 with 30 carats of VVS diamonds. Forget that it's valued at $70,000.

Forget the Cuban link chains sporting a No. 2 pendant around his neck that is also laced with dozens of VVS diamonds. The average price of a 1.0-carat VVS diamond is $5,500.

Remember that Shedeur procured his jewelry when he was still playing at Jackson State. Gatorade signed him when he was at Jackson State, too.

"We're on the biggest stage," Deion Sanders said on Tuesday. "Much love and shoutout to DJ Khaled, he's the one that stamped it. And shoutout to Rick Ross. We just gotta get [Shedeur] a lucrative watch deal, he can't just keep doing it for free."

Sanders is really out there with this whole Porsche 718 Cayman on his wrist — he even sells merch featuring himself performing the pose.

There's no telling what his name, image and likeness are worth now, but eight figures feels like a good start.

Old heads and OGs in the rap game, DJ Khaled and Rick Ross, both threw what has become known as "The Shedeur" in videos made to express their joy and admiration for a 21-year-old. But that 21-year-old also drives a Rolls-Royce Cullinan around Boulder — a car with an MSRP of $350,000.

Colorado avoids upset with dramatic victory vs. Colorado State

In Week 3 against Colorado State, when Shedeur led the game-tying drive with less than two minutes left to play, he claimed he went into (Tom) Brady Mode.

Brady responded to the nod: "I just want to go Shedeur mode at some point in my life."

"I just want to go Shedeur Mode."

Shedeur Mode has meant winning while also remaining compelling.

Colorado is 4-2, the same as Notre Dame, Clemson and LSU. Colorado has sold out every game it has played this season — including the road games at TCU and Arizona State.

Sanders leads the nation in passing yards (2,020) heading into Friday night's game against Stanford, even though he's been pressured more than any other QB in the sport. When pressured, he not only doesn't burst, he produces diamonds.

Diamonds are the hardest substance on Earth. So is Shedeur, who is most definitely getting under some folks' skin .

Deion Sanders was producing diamonds and getting under folks' skin long before Shedeur.

It was Deion who single-handedly changed the balance of power in the NFL, becoming the first player to win back-to-back Super Bowls with two different teams (49ers in 1994, Cowboys in 1995).

That second title came three years after he played in the World Series for the Atlanta Braves, one year after he was NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Deion Sanders Jr. has his father's business acumen, and Shilo Sanders has his pops' physicality and bravado.

But Shedeur has his cool, his confidence, and his unquestioned vibe.

Shedeur has juice like Prime Time, circa 1995.

