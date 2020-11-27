College Football
College Football

Sarah Fuller Set to Make History

5 hours ago

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller is poised to make history as the first female to play in a Power 5 football game, when the Commodores play at Missouri on Saturday.

Fuller – a senior – was the starting goalkeeper on Vanderbilt's 2020 SEC championship team, and she traveled with the Vanderbilt football team, planning to dress for Saturday's game. 

Due to COVID-19 protocols, several Vanderbilt specialists landed in quarantine this week, and Fuller was added to the football roster earlier in the week. 

On Tuesday, Fuller was in full pads and uniform.

Vanderbilt is just 3-for-7 kicking field goals this season and the Commodores sit at 0-7 on the season.

Fuller's helmet will feature a sticker across the back that reads, "Play Like a Girl."

And the sports world is beyond excited for the possibility of seeing Fuller break barriers come the weekend:

Stay tuned for more updates.

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football

Irish Outlast Tar Heels in ACC Clash

Irish Outlast Tar Heels in ACC Clash
Notre Dame shut down a potent UNC offense en route to its ninth win of the season and second over a ranked opponent.
1 hour ago
College Football

Leave it to the Master

Leave it to the Master
OSU's Master Teague III ran all over Indiana's defense last weekend, earning Reggie Bush's 'Playmaker of the Week' award.
5 hours ago
College Football

College Football's Top Plays: Week 13 - Friday

College Football's Top Plays: Week 13 - Friday
The Friday after Thanksgiving features an exciting slate of college football. Check out all the top plays, as they happen!
8 hours ago
College Football

Lurking Or Overlooked?

Lurking Or Overlooked?
BYU is 9-0, but they're only 14th in the CFP rankings. And coach Kalani Sitake had thoughts on Breaking The Huddle.
1 day ago
College Football

Tough To Go Against The Tide

Tough To Go Against The Tide
Top-ranked Alabama has looked unstoppable. Can rival Auburn find any way to stop the Tide in Saturday's Iron Bowl?
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks