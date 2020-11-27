College Football Sarah Fuller Set to Make History 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller is poised to make history as the first female to play in a Power 5 football game, when the Commodores play at Missouri on Saturday.

Fuller – a senior – was the starting goalkeeper on Vanderbilt's 2020 SEC championship team, and she traveled with the Vanderbilt football team, planning to dress for Saturday's game.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, several Vanderbilt specialists landed in quarantine this week, and Fuller was added to the football roster earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, Fuller was in full pads and uniform.

Vanderbilt is just 3-for-7 kicking field goals this season and the Commodores sit at 0-7 on the season.

Fuller's helmet will feature a sticker across the back that reads, "Play Like a Girl."

And the sports world is beyond excited for the possibility of seeing Fuller break barriers come the weekend:

