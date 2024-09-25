Rutgers vs. Washington Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 27, 2024
Oddsmakers expect a tight game between Big Ten rivals when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) host the Washington Huskies (3-1) on Friday, September 27, 2024 at SHI Stadium. Washington is a 2.5-point underdogs. The total is 44.5 points for this matchup.
Against the Virginia Tech Hokies in their most recent contest, the Scarlet Knights won 26-23. Last time out, the Huskies defeated the Northwestern Wildcats, with 24-5 being the final score.
Rutgers vs. Washington Game Information & Odds
- When: Friday, September 27, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Rutgers
|-2.5 (-111)
|-136
|+112
|44.5
|-109
|-111
Rutgers vs. Washington Prediction
- Pick ATS: Washington (+2.5)
- Pick OU: Over (44.5)
- Prediction: Washington 24, Rutgers 23
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Rutgers vs. Washington Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Scarlet Knights 24, Huskies 21.
- The Scarlet Knights have a 57.6% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Huskies hold a 47.2% implied probability.
- Rutgers put together a 6-4-2 ATS record last year.
- Washington has won two games against the spread this season.
Rutgers vs. Washington: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Rutgers
|Washington
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|39.7 (59)
|27 (76)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|15.7 (16)
|10.3 (13)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|2 (10)
|2 (10)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|5 (58)
|4 (73)
Rutgers 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|457 YDS / 5 TD / 152.3 YPG / 6.3 YPC
|Athan Kaliakmanis
|QB
|646 YDS (62.5%) / 6 TD / 1 INT
59 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 19.7 RUSH YPG
|Samuel Brown V
|RB
|128 YDS / 2 TD / 42.7 YPG / 4.6 YPC
1 REC / 34 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11.3 REC YPG
|Dymere Miller
|WR
|13 REC / 212 YDS / 1 TD / 70.7 YPG
|Eric Rogers
|DB
|5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
|Malcolm Ray
|DL
|5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Dariel Djabome
|LB
|10 TKL / 0 TFL
|Shaquan Loyal
|DB
|6 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Washington 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|373 YDS / 4 TD / 93.3 YPG / 6.7 YPC
12 REC / 101 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 25.3 REC YPG
|Will Rogers
|QB
|1,048 YDS (75.7%) / 8 TD / 0 INT
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|24 REC / 287 YDS / 5 TD / 71.8 YPG
|Giles Jackson
|WR
|27 REC / 342 YDS / 1 TD / 85.5 YPG
|Zach Durfee
|DL
|12 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|Alphonzo Tuputala
|LB
|16 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Carson Bruener
|LB
|15 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Sebastian Valdez
|DL
|9 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
