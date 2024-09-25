College Football
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 21 Northwestern at Washington
Rutgers vs. Washington Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 27, 2024

Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:50 p.m. ET

Oddsmakers expect a tight game between Big Ten rivals when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) host the Washington Huskies (3-1) on Friday, September 27, 2024 at SHI Stadium. Washington is a 2.5-point underdogs. The total is 44.5 points for this matchup.

Against the Virginia Tech Hokies in their most recent contest, the Scarlet Knights won 26-23. Last time out, the Huskies defeated the Northwestern Wildcats, with 24-5 being the final score.

Rutgers vs. Washington Game Information & Odds

Rutgers vs Washington Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Rutgers-2.5 (-111)-136+11244.5-109-111

Rutgers vs. Washington Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Washington (+2.5)  
  • Pick OU: Over (44.5) 
  • Prediction: Washington 24, Rutgers 23

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Learn more about the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. the Washington Huskies game on FOX Sports!

Rutgers vs. Washington Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Scarlet Knights 24, Huskies 21.
  • The Scarlet Knights have a 57.6% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Huskies hold a 47.2% implied probability.
  • Rutgers put together a 6-4-2 ATS record last year.
  • Washington has won two games against the spread this season.

Rutgers vs. Washington: 2024 Stats Comparison

 RutgersWashington
Off. Points per Game (Rank)39.7 (59)27 (76)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)15.7 (16)10.3 (13)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)2 (10)2 (10)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)5 (58)4 (73)

Rutgers 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Kyle MonangaiRB457 YDS / 5 TD / 152.3 YPG / 6.3 YPC
Athan KaliakmanisQB646 YDS (62.5%) / 6 TD / 1 INT
59 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 19.7 RUSH YPG
Samuel Brown VRB128 YDS / 2 TD / 42.7 YPG / 4.6 YPC
1 REC / 34 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11.3 REC YPG
Dymere MillerWR13 REC / 212 YDS / 1 TD / 70.7 YPG
Eric RogersDB5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Malcolm RayDL5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Dariel DjabomeLB10 TKL / 0 TFL
Shaquan LoyalDB6 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Washington 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Jonah ColemanRB373 YDS / 4 TD / 93.3 YPG / 6.7 YPC
12 REC / 101 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 25.3 REC YPG
Will RogersQB1,048 YDS (75.7%) / 8 TD / 0 INT
Denzel BostonWR24 REC / 287 YDS / 5 TD / 71.8 YPG
Giles JacksonWR27 REC / 342 YDS / 1 TD / 85.5 YPG
Zach DurfeeDL12 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Alphonzo TuputalaLB16 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Carson BruenerLB15 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Sebastian ValdezDL9 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Washington Huskies
College Football
