Rutgers vs. Washington Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 27, 2024

Oddsmakers expect a tight game between Big Ten rivals when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) host the Washington Huskies (3-1) on Friday, September 27, 2024 at SHI Stadium. Washington is a 2.5-point underdogs. The total is 44.5 points for this matchup.

Against the Virginia Tech Hokies in their most recent contest, the Scarlet Knights won 26-23. Last time out, the Huskies defeated the Northwestern Wildcats, with 24-5 being the final score.

Rutgers vs. Washington Game Information & Odds

When: Friday, September 27, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey

TV: FOX

Rutgers vs Washington Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Rutgers -2.5 (-111) -136 +112 44.5 -109 -111

Rutgers vs. Washington Prediction

Pick ATS: Washington (+2.5)

Pick OU: Over (44.5)

Prediction: Washington 24, Rutgers 23

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Rutgers vs. Washington Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Scarlet Knights 24, Huskies 21.

The Scarlet Knights have a 57.6% chance to win this meeting based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Huskies hold a 47.2% implied probability.

Rutgers put together a 6-4-2 ATS record last year.

Washington has won two games against the spread this season.

Rutgers vs. Washington: 2024 Stats Comparison

Rutgers Washington Off. Points per Game (Rank) 39.7 (59) 27 (76) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 15.7 (16) 10.3 (13) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 2 (10) 2 (10) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 5 (58) 4 (73)

Rutgers 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Kyle Monangai RB 457 YDS / 5 TD / 152.3 YPG / 6.3 YPC Athan Kaliakmanis QB 646 YDS (62.5%) / 6 TD / 1 INT

59 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 19.7 RUSH YPG Samuel Brown V RB 128 YDS / 2 TD / 42.7 YPG / 4.6 YPC

1 REC / 34 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11.3 REC YPG Dymere Miller WR 13 REC / 212 YDS / 1 TD / 70.7 YPG Eric Rogers DB 5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT Malcolm Ray DL 5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Dariel Djabome LB 10 TKL / 0 TFL Shaquan Loyal DB 6 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Washington 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Jonah Coleman RB 373 YDS / 4 TD / 93.3 YPG / 6.7 YPC

12 REC / 101 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 25.3 REC YPG Will Rogers QB 1,048 YDS (75.7%) / 8 TD / 0 INT Denzel Boston WR 24 REC / 287 YDS / 5 TD / 71.8 YPG Giles Jackson WR 27 REC / 342 YDS / 1 TD / 85.5 YPG Zach Durfee DL 12 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK Alphonzo Tuputala LB 16 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK Carson Bruener LB 15 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Sebastian Valdez DL 9 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

