College Football
Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy stars in QB debut for Texas in 35-6 win over BYU
College Football

Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy stars in QB debut for Texas in 35-6 win over BYU

Updated Oct. 28, 2023 8:19 p.m. ET

Maalik Murphy threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns in his debut as starting quarterback for No. 7 Texas in a 35-6 win over BYU on Saturday.

Murphy, a redshirt freshman, replaced Quinn Ewers, who was sidelined with an injury to his throwing shoulder sustained in last week's win at Houston. He completed 16 of 25 passes. Before facing BYU, Murphy threw eight passes this season, completing four for 47 yards. He didn't have a touchdown pass or interception.

Murphy had a few shaky moments in the first half against BYU (5-3, 2-3 Big 12), with an interception and lost fumble. But before the half was finished, he connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 30-yard scoring pass, the Longhorns' second TD of the game.

The Longhorns' Xavier Worthy opened the scoring, returning a punt 74 yards for a TD. Jonathon Brooks, one of the top rushers in the nation, gained 98 yards for Texas (7-1, 4-1) and added 40 more receiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarterback Kedon Slovis had a rough day for BYU, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. All three of the turnovers led to Texas touchdowns. Slovis finished 24 for 39 for 197 yards passing.

The second interception, by former walk-on safety Michael Taaffe, was returned 45 yards and set up a second Murphy-to-Mitchell touchdown pass, this time for 13 yards.

Slovis' lost fumble set up a 34-yard TD run by Longhorns reserve running back Jaydon Blue in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars managed to win three times this season while getting outgained by between 112 and 202 yards. One reason for that was an edge in turnover margin in each of those games, including 5-0 against Texas Tech last week. BYU ranked third nationally in turnover margin and fifth in turnovers gained. The Cougars lost on both fronts against Texas. They were outgained 354-292, while Texas had a 3-2 turnover margin.

The Longhorns' special teams and defense made sure that Murphy had some cushion while landing on a big stage for the first time. Worthy returned a punt 74 yards for the first score of the game in the opening quarter. The defense limited BYU to 113 yards, while Texas took a 21-3 halftime lead.

BYU travels to West Virginia on Saturday.

Texas hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Sooners left to ponder where they stand after stunning loss

Sooners left to ponder where they stand after stunning loss

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes