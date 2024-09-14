Quinn Ewers leaves Texas vs. UTSA with abdominal injury, Arch Manning takes over

College Football
Updated Sep. 14, 2024 11:33 p.m. ET

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers departed with an abdominal injury in the second quarter of the No. 2 Longhorns game with UTSA, leaving Arch Manning to take over.

Texas led 14-0 and Ewers was well behind the play after a handoff to Quintrevion Wisner, but then he fell down and laid on his back as team medical staff came on the field. Ewers eventually walked off the field, though he did not look comfortable as he was surrounded by staff as he covered his face with his jersey. 

When halftime arrived, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told the ESPN broadcast that Ewers had suffered an abdominal strain. After the Longhorns' 56-7 win, Sarkisian elaborated on the injury a little more. 

"It's an oblique strain, an abdomen strain. It remains to be seen, the seriousness of that, the length of that, but that's what it is," Sarkisian said in his postgame news conference. "We don't think it's anything structural or broken."

Ewers returned to the sideline before the halftime break, but he was in street clothes, a sign that his day was finished. He could be seen pointing around his rib cage when he was talking with teammates and Texas staffers. 

Manning threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore on his first play. Manning then ran for a 67-yard touchdown on Texas' next possession.

Ewers, a Heisman Trophy candidate, was 14-of-16 passing for 185 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception when he left.

Ewers missed four games over the previous two seasons with injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

