College Football UCLA at Penn State: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick Published Oct. 4, 2024 3:32 p.m. ET

The UCLA Bruins (1-3) are 28.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Beaver Stadium. The point total is set at 46.5.

The Nittany Lions' last game was versus the Illinois Fighting Illini, and they won by a score of 21-7. Against the Oregon Ducks in their last game, the Bruins lost 34-13.

Colin & JMac's Big Bets: USC (-8) wins, Washington (-2.5) beats Michigan, UCLA-Penn State | The Herd Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre unveil their Week 6 Big Ten Bets, including No. 11 USC (-8) beating Minnesota, Washington (-2.5) getting its revenge on No. 10 Michigan and hammering the over (46.5 total points) for UCLA - No. 7 Penn State.

Penn State vs. UCLA Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania

TV: FOX

Penn State vs UCLA Betting Information updated as of October 4, 2024, 2:46 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Penn State -28.5 (-109) -7692 +2063 46.5 -110 -110

Penn State vs. UCLA Prediction

Pick ATS: UCLA (+28.5)

Pick OU: Over (46.5)

Prediction: Penn State 33, UCLA 14

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

I'll admit it; this wager is a little about me being a stubborn mule.

UCLA is not good. The Bruins have scored four offensive touchdowns in four games. They are also 128th in points per drive on defense. Yet, they’ve easily covered two straight games against LSU and Oregon , two teams that, on paper, should have blown them out.

But this week, UCLA should get dominated.

Penn State ranks 13th in points per drive on offense, with that unit showing a better grasp of how to generate explosive plays than last season. Quarterback Drew Allar is completing 71% of his passes, while the Penn State run game ranks 15th in rushing success rate. The Nittany Lions defense remains one of the best in the country. It ranks third in overall efficiency and 11th in points per drive.

This game should be 49-7 for Penn State.

State has the advantage of being at home. UCLA, on the other hand, played its latest game on Saturday night and according to the players' internal body clocks for this week, this is a 9 a.m. matchup for the Bruins. Oh, and it's 2500 miles away. UCLA is beat up, and the quarterback Ethan Garbers is questionable to play.

UCLA’s in a bad spot this weekend, and I’m going to wager on Penn State because of it.

PICK: Penn State (-28) to win by more than 28 points

Penn State vs. UCLA Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Nittany Lions 38, Bruins 9.

The Nittany Lions have a 98.7% chance to collect the win in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Bruins hold a 4.6% implied probability.

Penn State has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

UCLA has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.

Penn State vs. UCLA: 2024 Stats Comparison

Penn State UCLA Off. Points per Game (Rank) 36.3 (53) 14.8 (130) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 11.5 (7) 30.8 (91) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 3 (16) 8 (97) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 7 (42) 4 (95)

Penn State 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Drew Allar QB 864 YDS (70.9%) / 8 TD / 1 INT

92 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 23 RUSH YPG Nicholas Singleton RB 408 YDS / 3 TD / 102 YPG / 7.7 YPC

6 REC / 74 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 18.5 REC YPG Tyler Warren TE 20 REC / 260 YDS / 2 TD / 65 YPG Kaytron Allen RB 289 YDS / 1 TD / 72.3 YPG / 5.5 YPC

1 REC / 20 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 5 REC YPG Abdul Carter DL 14 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK Jaylen Reed DB 24 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Tony Rojas LB 14 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Dani Dennis-Sutton DL 6 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 SACK

UCLA 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Ethan Garbers QB 808 YDS (57.3%) / 3 TD / 6 INT Tomarion Harden RB 125 YDS / 1 TD / 31.3 YPG / 3 YPC

13 REC / 88 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 22 REC YPG Rico Flores Jr. WR 12 REC / 187 YDS / 1 TD / 46.8 YPG Keegan Jones RB 55 YDS / 0 TD / 13.8 YPG / 5.5 YPC

5 REC / 60 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15 REC YPG Carson Schwesinger LB 17 TKL / 0 TFL Ramon Henderson DB 10 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT Kain Medrano LB 14 TKL / 1 TFL K.J. Wallace DB 12 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK

