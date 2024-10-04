UCLA at Penn State: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick
The UCLA Bruins (1-3) are 28.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Beaver Stadium. The point total is set at 46.5.
The Nittany Lions' last game was versus the Illinois Fighting Illini, and they won by a score of 21-7. Against the Oregon Ducks in their last game, the Bruins lost 34-13.
Penn State vs. UCLA Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Penn State
|-28.5 (-109)
|-7692
|+2063
|46.5
|-110
|-110
Penn State vs. UCLA Prediction
- Pick ATS: UCLA (+28.5)
- Pick OU: Over (46.5)
- Prediction: Penn State 33, UCLA 14
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:
I'll admit it; this wager is a little about me being a stubborn mule.
UCLA is not good. The Bruins have scored four offensive touchdowns in four games. They are also 128th in points per drive on defense. Yet, they’ve easily covered two straight games against LSU and Oregon, two teams that, on paper, should have blown them out.
But this week, UCLA should get dominated.
Penn State ranks 13th in points per drive on offense, with that unit showing a better grasp of how to generate explosive plays than last season. Quarterback Drew Allar is completing 71% of his passes, while the Penn State run game ranks 15th in rushing success rate. The Nittany Lions defense remains one of the best in the country. It ranks third in overall efficiency and 11th in points per drive.
This game should be 49-7 for Penn State.
State has the advantage of being at home. UCLA, on the other hand, played its latest game on Saturday night and according to the players' internal body clocks for this week, this is a 9 a.m. matchup for the Bruins. Oh, and it's 2500 miles away. UCLA is beat up, and the quarterback Ethan Garbers is questionable to play.
UCLA’s in a bad spot this weekend, and I’m going to wager on Penn State because of it.
PICK: Penn State (-28) to win by more than 28 points
Penn State vs. UCLA Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Nittany Lions 38, Bruins 9.
- The Nittany Lions have a 98.7% chance to collect the win in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Bruins hold a 4.6% implied probability.
- Penn State has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- UCLA has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.
Penn State vs. UCLA: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Penn State
|UCLA
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|36.3 (53)
|14.8 (130)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|11.5 (7)
|30.8 (91)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|3 (16)
|8 (97)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|7 (42)
|4 (95)
Penn State 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Drew Allar
|QB
|864 YDS (70.9%) / 8 TD / 1 INT
92 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 23 RUSH YPG
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|408 YDS / 3 TD / 102 YPG / 7.7 YPC
6 REC / 74 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 18.5 REC YPG
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|20 REC / 260 YDS / 2 TD / 65 YPG
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|289 YDS / 1 TD / 72.3 YPG / 5.5 YPC
1 REC / 20 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 5 REC YPG
|Abdul Carter
|DL
|14 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK
|Jaylen Reed
|DB
|24 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Tony Rojas
|LB
|14 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Dani Dennis-Sutton
|DL
|6 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 SACK
UCLA 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Ethan Garbers
|QB
|808 YDS (57.3%) / 3 TD / 6 INT
|Tomarion Harden
|RB
|125 YDS / 1 TD / 31.3 YPG / 3 YPC
13 REC / 88 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 22 REC YPG
|Rico Flores Jr.
|WR
|12 REC / 187 YDS / 1 TD / 46.8 YPG
|Keegan Jones
|RB
|55 YDS / 0 TD / 13.8 YPG / 5.5 YPC
5 REC / 60 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15 REC YPG
|Carson Schwesinger
|LB
|17 TKL / 0 TFL
|Ramon Henderson
|DB
|10 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
|Kain Medrano
|LB
|14 TKL / 1 TFL
|K.J. Wallace
|DB
|12 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
