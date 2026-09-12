Oklahoma State Fans Tear Down Goal Post, Sing Oregon's 'Shout' After Upset Win

Oklahoma State hadn't won a football game since last September. It was a 21-game losing streak to FBS opponents, to be exact. But Saturday, the Cowboys beat the No. 6 team in the country, so fans in attendance celebrated accordingly.

Oklahoma State fans rushed the field at Boone Pickens Stadium immediately after the final whistle blew on a 39-31 upset win over No. 6 Oregon, tore down one of the goal posts, and carried it around campus and into Theta Pond — a small campus body of water that's become the traditional dumping ground for goal posts after big Cowboys wins, notably dating back to the Cowboys' 2023 Bedlam win over Oklahoma.

As the goal post went on its way toward Theta Pond, Oklahoma State fans then rubbed salt into Oregon's wound.

The Cowboys blasted "Shout" over the stadium speakers — the same song Oregon plays between the third and fourth quarters at Autzen Stadium to fire up its home crowd.

The Cowboys entered Saturday as roughly 24-point underdogs while carrying the longest active losing streaks in the country: 12 straight games overall and 21 consecutive losses against FBS competition.

With the win, Oklahoma State became the first program in FBS history to snap a losing streak of 10 or more games by beating a top-10 opponent. It was also the Cowboys' first win over an FBS opponent in nearly two full seasons.

The result carried extra weight given recent history between the two programs.

Almost exactly a year earlier, Oregon routed Oklahoma State 69-3, the worst loss of Mike Gundy's two-decade tenure as head coach. Oklahoma State finished that season 1-11, Gundy was fired, and Eric Morris was hired to replace him.

In his first game as head coach in Stillwater, Morris beat the same team that had delivered his predecessor's lowest point.

While the fans took over the field after the game, quarterback Drew Mestemaker led the way during regulation.

He outplayed Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, a name already circled by NFL scouts ahead of the 2027 draft, finishing with 317 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding 109 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Oregon briefly took a 31-30 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Moore to Evan Stewart. Mestemaker answered, leading Oklahoma State on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown run to put the Cowboys back in front.

Kicker Sam Keltner added a 31-yard field goal to push the margin to eight, and Oklahoma State's defense closed it out by forcing a fumble on Oregon's final possession.

See ya later, goal post. You will be remembered for generations to come.