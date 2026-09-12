College Football
Michigan's Bryce Underwood Looked Like A Totally Different QB From Week 1 To 2
College Football

Michigan's Bryce Underwood Looked Like A Totally Different QB From Week 1 To 2

Updated Sep. 12, 2026 5:14 p.m. ET

With the microscope firmly placed on him, Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood showed progress in the team's Week 2 17-10 win over the No. 11-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

Underwood rushed for 87 yards on 4.8 yards per carry in a 17-10 Michigan victory, highlighted by a 38-yard scoring scamper with 52 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Granted, he threw for just 111 yards and completed 52.9% of his passes (9-of-17).

"I'm very happy. I'm just thankful for my teammates for holding me accountable this entire week to be the best me I could possibly be," Underwood told FOX Sports' Jenny Taft after the game. "I just want to thank my teammates and my loved ones."

Underwood also said the Wolverines' "goal" was to play "their game," rather than "to the level of their competition." 

This performance for Underwood comes after he threw for just 170 yards — 47 of them coming on the game-winning Hail Mary pass to wide receiver JJ Buchanan — and completed 12 of 22 passes (54.5%) in the team's controversial, 13-12 win at home over the Western Michigan Broncos in Week 1, as one second was added to the game clock after time appeared to run out; Underwood and Buchanan then hooked up for a miracle, game-winning touchdown as time expired.

Moreover, Underwood lost a fumble with 1:50 remaining in the fourth quarter and threw an interception on Michigan's last possession of the first half, which helped set up a Western Michigan field goal. After scoring a touchdown on the opening possession of the game, Underwood and the Wolverines failed to put together a drive of at least 30 yards on eight consecutive possessions and failed to pick up 10 yards on four of those possessions.

The Wolverines entered Week 1 ranked No. 16 in the country in the AP Top 25. Following their one-point victory, they were unranked.

Last season (2025), Underwood, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, per 247Sports, totaled 2,428 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 126.6 passer rating, while completing 60.3% of his passes in what was the quarterback's freshman campaign. Meanwhile, Underwood rushed for 392 yards and six touchdowns.

Michigan finished last season 9-4 overall and 7-2 in Big Ten play. It has a new head coach in former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, who took over for Sherrone Moore following his dismissal due to an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners vs Michigan Wolverines Highlights 🏈 FOX College Football

No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners vs Michigan Wolverines Highlights 🏈 FOX College Football
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