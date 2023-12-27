College Football Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson to play in Cotton Bowl; Marvin Harrison Jr. still unlikely Published Dec. 27, 2023 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

2023 Heisman Trophy finalist and Biletnikoff Award winner Marvin Harrison Jr. is with Ohio State as the seventh-ranked Buckeyes prepare for the Cotton Bowl, though there are no indications that he will play Friday night against Missouri.

Harrison again wasn't a full participant and didn't have his helmet with him during the portion of practice that was open to reporters Wednesday, and he didn't take part in interview sessions afterward with other top offensive players. A day earlier, Harrison rode a stationary bicycle on the sideline while the rest of the team stretched and began practice.

Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline didn't directly address whether Harrison will play, but talked about the possibility of a couple of other players being in different roles and doing different things. Harrison, the third-year Buckeye, is expected to be one of the top picks if he declares for the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I'm excited to see some of these guys have different opportunities that maybe they haven't gotten through the year," he said. "We're on the edge of seeing some different opportunities, and I'm looking forward to some guys taking it and running with it."

There was no media availability Wednesday with head coach Ryan Day, who will take the podium Thursday with Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

While Harrison's status remained uncertain, and starting quarterback Kyle McCord has departed for Syracuse via the transfer portal, leading rusher TreVeyon Henderson said Wednesday that he would play when Buckeyes (11-1) play Missouri (10-2).

"Of course, you've got all of these worries that come up, what if I get injured, what if this happens. But I gave all of those worries to God, and he led me to make that decision to play in this game, to glorify Him and be out there for my brothers," Henderson said. "Everyone's got to do what's best for them."

Henderson told reporters he is still undecided about whether he will return to Ohio State. He is eligible to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

With McCord gone, sophomore Devin Brown will get his first career start in the Cotton Bowl. He will be the first Ohio State quarterback to make his first start in a bowl game.

Brown said it was chaotic at first in the aftermath of the regular season with some guys transferring, and not knowing who was staying or maybe leaving early for the draft. Since getting to North Texas before Christmas, he has sensed a different focus for the team.

"I feel like everybody's worried about this team right now and worried about winning this game," he said.

Fifth-year linebacker and leading tackler Tommy Eichenberg is questionable because of an arm injury that forced him to miss two games, though he returned for the regular-season finale against Michigan, which is in the four-team College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes, for now, still expect to have most of their top defenders on the field against Missouri.

Third-year cornerback Denzel Burke said he has already decided whether or not he will declare for the NFL draft. But he doesn't plan to make that announcement until Jan. 10, almost two weeks after he will play in the Cotton Bowl.

Asked why he was playing in the game, Burke said, "To finish the season out with my brothers. It's another game on the tape for the scouts, and just finish the season off strong and have momentum going into next year for next year's team."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

