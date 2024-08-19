College Football
Ohio State puts nation-leading four players on preseason AP All-America team
College Football

Ohio State puts nation-leading four players on preseason AP All-America team

Published Aug. 19, 2024 2:47 p.m. ET

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, one of the second-ranked Buckeyes' high-profile transfers, and three of his new teammates were selected for the preseason Associated Press All-America team announced Monday.

Downs, who was a second-team All-American as a freshman for Alabama last season, was joined by guard Donovan Jackson, receiver Emeka Egbuka and cornerback Denzel Burke to give Ohio State the most first-team selections. Running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive lineman Tyleik Williams made the second team to give the Buckeyes six total selections, also the most of any team.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 9 Michigan each had three players picked for the first team. Quarterback Carson Beck was joined by fellow Bulldogs guard Tate Ratledge and defensive back Malaki Starks, a first-team All-American last year.

The defending national champion Wolverines are represented by tight end Colston Loveland, defensive tackle Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 5 Alabama put two transfers on the first team in center Parker Brailsford (Washington) and kicker Graham Nicholson (Miami, Ohio).

No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 13 LSU also had two first-team selections.

The Fighting Irish had defensive tackle Howard Cross III and safety Xavier Watts selected. Watts was an All-American last season and Cross made the second team. The Tigers were represented by tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. on the first team.

No. 3 Oregon placed three players on the second team, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a sixth-year player who transferred from Oklahoma after starting his career at UCF.

First-team by conference

First-team offense

  • QB — Carson Beck, fifth year, Georgia
  • RB — Ollie Gordon II, third year, Oklahoma State; Omarion Hampton, third year, North Carolina
  • OT — Will Campbell, third year, LSU; Kelvin Banks Jr., third year, Texas
  • G — Donovan Jackson, fourth year, Ohio State; Tate Ratledge, fifth year, Georgia
  • C — Parker Brailsford, third year, Alabama
  • TE — Colston Loveland, third year, Michigan
  • WR — Luther Burden III, third year, Missouri; Tetairoa McMillan, third year, Arizona; Emeka Egbuka, fourth year, Ohio State
  • K — Graham Nicholson, fourth year, Alabama
  • All-purpose player — Travis Hunter, third year, Colorado

First-team defense

  • Edge — James Pearce Jr., third year, Tennessee; Ashton Gillotte, fourth year, Louisville
  • DT — Mason Graham, third year, Michigan; Howard Cross III, sixth year, Notre Dame
  • LB — Harold Perkins Jr., third year, LSU; Jay Higgins, fifth year, Iowa; Barrett Carter, fourth year, Clemson
  • CB — Will Johnson, third year, Michigan; Denzel Burke, fourth year, Ohio State
  • S — Malaki Starks, third year, Georgia; Caleb Downs, second year, Ohio State
  • DB — Xavier Watts, fifth year, Notre Dame
  • P — Alex Mastromanno, fifth year, Florida State

Second-team offense

  • QB — Dillon Gabriel, sixth year, Oregon
  • RB — TreVeyon Henderson, fourth year, Ohio State; Ashton Jeanty, third year, Boise State
  • OT — Ajani Cornelius, fifth year, Oregon; Aireontae Ersery, fifth year, Minnesota
  • G — Tyler Booker, third year, Alabama; Dylan Fairchild, fourth year, Georgia
  • C — Cooper Mays, fifth year, Tennessee
  • TE — Mitchell Evans, fourth year, Notre Dame
  • WR — Tez Johnson, fifth year, Oregon; Tre Harris, fifth year, Mississippi; Ricky White III, fifth year, UNLV
  • K — Andres Borregales, fourth year, Miami
  • All-purpose player — Zachariah Branch, second year, Southern California

Second-team defense

  • Edge — Nic Scourton, third year, Texas A&M; Abdul Carter, third year, Penn State
  • DT — Tyleik Williams, fourth year, Ohio State; Deone Walker, third year, Kentucky
  • LB — Danny Stutsman, fourth year, Oklahoma; Jason Henderson, fourth year, Old Dominion; Nick Martin, fourth year, Oklahoma State
  • CB — Benjamin Morrison, third year, Notre Dame; Sebastian Castro, sixth year, Iowa
  • S — Dillon Thieneman, second year, Purdue; Billy Bowman, fourth year, Oklahoma
  • DB — Ricardo Hallman, fourth year, Wisconsin
  • P — James Ferguson-Reynolds, third year, Boise State

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Ohio State Buckeyes
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 college football rankings: RJ Young's Ultimate 134

2024 college football rankings: RJ Young's Ultimate 134

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes