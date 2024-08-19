College Football Ohio State puts nation-leading four players on preseason AP All-America team Published Aug. 19, 2024 2:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, one of the second-ranked Buckeyes' high-profile transfers, and three of his new teammates were selected for the preseason Associated Press All-America team announced Monday.

Downs, who was a second-team All-American as a freshman for Alabama last season, was joined by guard Donovan Jackson, receiver Emeka Egbuka and cornerback Denzel Burke to give Ohio State the most first-team selections. Running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive lineman Tyleik Williams made the second team to give the Buckeyes six total selections, also the most of any team.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 9 Michigan each had three players picked for the first team. Quarterback Carson Beck was joined by fellow Bulldogs guard Tate Ratledge and defensive back Malaki Starks, a first-team All-American last year.

The defending national champion Wolverines are represented by tight end Colston Loveland, defensive tackle Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson.

No. 5 Alabama put two transfers on the first team in center Parker Brailsford (Washington) and kicker Graham Nicholson (Miami, Ohio).

No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 13 LSU also had two first-team selections.

The Fighting Irish had defensive tackle Howard Cross III and safety Xavier Watts selected. Watts was an All-American last season and Cross made the second team. The Tigers were represented by tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. on the first team.

No. 3 Oregon placed three players on the second team, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a sixth-year player who transferred from Oklahoma after starting his career at UCF.

First-team by conference

First-team offense

QB — Carson Beck, fifth year, Georgia

RB — Ollie Gordon II, third year, Oklahoma State; Omarion Hampton, third year, North Carolina

OT — Will Campbell, third year, LSU; Kelvin Banks Jr., third year, Texas

G — Donovan Jackson, fourth year, Ohio State; Tate Ratledge, fifth year, Georgia

C — Parker Brailsford, third year, Alabama

TE — Colston Loveland, third year, Michigan

WR — Luther Burden III, third year, Missouri; Tetairoa McMillan, third year, Arizona; Emeka Egbuka, fourth year, Ohio State

K — Graham Nicholson, fourth year, Alabama

All-purpose player — Travis Hunter, third year, Colorado

First-team defense

Edge — James Pearce Jr., third year, Tennessee; Ashton Gillotte, fourth year, Louisville

DT — Mason Graham, third year, Michigan; Howard Cross III, sixth year, Notre Dame

LB — Harold Perkins Jr., third year, LSU; Jay Higgins, fifth year, Iowa; Barrett Carter, fourth year, Clemson

CB — Will Johnson, third year, Michigan; Denzel Burke, fourth year, Ohio State

S — Malaki Starks, third year, Georgia; Caleb Downs, second year, Ohio State

DB — Xavier Watts, fifth year, Notre Dame

P — Alex Mastromanno, fifth year, Florida State

Second-team offense

QB — Dillon Gabriel, sixth year, Oregon

RB — TreVeyon Henderson, fourth year, Ohio State; Ashton Jeanty, third year, Boise State

OT — Ajani Cornelius, fifth year, Oregon; Aireontae Ersery, fifth year, Minnesota

G — Tyler Booker, third year, Alabama; Dylan Fairchild, fourth year, Georgia

C — Cooper Mays, fifth year, Tennessee

TE — Mitchell Evans, fourth year, Notre Dame

WR — Tez Johnson, fifth year, Oregon; Tre Harris, fifth year, Mississippi; Ricky White III, fifth year, UNLV

K — Andres Borregales, fourth year, Miami

All-purpose player — Zachariah Branch, second year, Southern California

Second-team defense

Edge — Nic Scourton, third year, Texas A&M; Abdul Carter, third year, Penn State

DT — Tyleik Williams, fourth year, Ohio State; Deone Walker, third year, Kentucky

LB — Danny Stutsman, fourth year, Oklahoma; Jason Henderson, fourth year, Old Dominion; Nick Martin, fourth year, Oklahoma State

CB — Benjamin Morrison, third year, Notre Dame; Sebastian Castro, sixth year, Iowa

S — Dillon Thieneman, second year, Purdue; Billy Bowman, fourth year, Oklahoma

DB — Ricardo Hallman, fourth year, Wisconsin

P — James Ferguson-Reynolds, third year, Boise State

Reporting by The Associated Press.

