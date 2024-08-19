Ohio State puts nation-leading four players on preseason AP All-America team
Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, one of the second-ranked Buckeyes' high-profile transfers, and three of his new teammates were selected for the preseason Associated Press All-America team announced Monday.
Downs, who was a second-team All-American as a freshman for Alabama last season, was joined by guard Donovan Jackson, receiver Emeka Egbuka and cornerback Denzel Burke to give Ohio State the most first-team selections. Running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive lineman Tyleik Williams made the second team to give the Buckeyes six total selections, also the most of any team.
No. 1 Georgia and No. 9 Michigan each had three players picked for the first team. Quarterback Carson Beck was joined by fellow Bulldogs guard Tate Ratledge and defensive back Malaki Starks, a first-team All-American last year.
The defending national champion Wolverines are represented by tight end Colston Loveland, defensive tackle Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson.
No. 5 Alabama put two transfers on the first team in center Parker Brailsford (Washington) and kicker Graham Nicholson (Miami, Ohio).
No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 13 LSU also had two first-team selections.
The Fighting Irish had defensive tackle Howard Cross III and safety Xavier Watts selected. Watts was an All-American last season and Cross made the second team. The Tigers were represented by tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. on the first team.
No. 3 Oregon placed three players on the second team, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a sixth-year player who transferred from Oklahoma after starting his career at UCF.
First-team by conference
First-team offense
- QB — Carson Beck, fifth year, Georgia
- RB — Ollie Gordon II, third year, Oklahoma State; Omarion Hampton, third year, North Carolina
- OT — Will Campbell, third year, LSU; Kelvin Banks Jr., third year, Texas
- G — Donovan Jackson, fourth year, Ohio State; Tate Ratledge, fifth year, Georgia
- C — Parker Brailsford, third year, Alabama
- TE — Colston Loveland, third year, Michigan
- WR — Luther Burden III, third year, Missouri; Tetairoa McMillan, third year, Arizona; Emeka Egbuka, fourth year, Ohio State
- K — Graham Nicholson, fourth year, Alabama
- All-purpose player — Travis Hunter, third year, Colorado
First-team defense
- Edge — James Pearce Jr., third year, Tennessee; Ashton Gillotte, fourth year, Louisville
- DT — Mason Graham, third year, Michigan; Howard Cross III, sixth year, Notre Dame
- LB — Harold Perkins Jr., third year, LSU; Jay Higgins, fifth year, Iowa; Barrett Carter, fourth year, Clemson
- CB — Will Johnson, third year, Michigan; Denzel Burke, fourth year, Ohio State
- S — Malaki Starks, third year, Georgia; Caleb Downs, second year, Ohio State
- DB — Xavier Watts, fifth year, Notre Dame
- P — Alex Mastromanno, fifth year, Florida State
Second-team offense
- QB — Dillon Gabriel, sixth year, Oregon
- RB — TreVeyon Henderson, fourth year, Ohio State; Ashton Jeanty, third year, Boise State
- OT — Ajani Cornelius, fifth year, Oregon; Aireontae Ersery, fifth year, Minnesota
- G — Tyler Booker, third year, Alabama; Dylan Fairchild, fourth year, Georgia
- C — Cooper Mays, fifth year, Tennessee
- TE — Mitchell Evans, fourth year, Notre Dame
- WR — Tez Johnson, fifth year, Oregon; Tre Harris, fifth year, Mississippi; Ricky White III, fifth year, UNLV
- K — Andres Borregales, fourth year, Miami
- All-purpose player — Zachariah Branch, second year, Southern California
Second-team defense
- Edge — Nic Scourton, third year, Texas A&M; Abdul Carter, third year, Penn State
- DT — Tyleik Williams, fourth year, Ohio State; Deone Walker, third year, Kentucky
- LB — Danny Stutsman, fourth year, Oklahoma; Jason Henderson, fourth year, Old Dominion; Nick Martin, fourth year, Oklahoma State
- CB — Benjamin Morrison, third year, Notre Dame; Sebastian Castro, sixth year, Iowa
- S — Dillon Thieneman, second year, Purdue; Billy Bowman, fourth year, Oklahoma
- DB — Ricardo Hallman, fourth year, Wisconsin
- P — James Ferguson-Reynolds, third year, Boise State
Reporting by The Associated Press.
