College Football
Ohio State offense gets boost with return of TreVeyon Henderson
College Football

Ohio State offense gets boost with return of TreVeyon Henderson

Updated Oct. 10, 2023 2:36 p.m. ET

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is expected to be back in the lineup for the Buckeyes' game at Purdue, coach Ryan Day said Tuesday.

However, another key starter, receiver Emeka Egbuka, remains questionable for Saturday's game in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Henderson, a third-year back and NFL prospect, was protectively held out of last week's win over Maryland, although he likely could have played, Day said. Henderson missed five games last season because of a broken bone in his left foot that required surgery.

The No. 3 Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) have struggled to establish the run game behind three new starters on the offensive line. They are averaging just 131.6 yards per game on the ground, ninth in the 14-team Big Ten.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henderson's return should provide a boost for an offense still trying to consistently create space for ball-carriers.

Chip Trayanum was the main back in Henderson's absence against Maryland. He carried the ball 20 times for 61 yards, an average of 3.1 per carry.

Henderson has 295 rushing yards in four games, an average of 6.7 per carry, and two touchdowns.

Why Ohio State fans should be concerned

Why Ohio State fans should be concerned

Egbuka left the Maryland game with an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter Saturday and didn't return. The injury isn't expected to keep Egbuka sidelined for a long stretch, Day said Tuesday.

"One thing I can tell you is that it's not going to be a long-term issue," Day said. "We'll probably have a better idea how he's doing later in the week."

Egbuka, a 1,000-yard receiver last year, has 22 catches for 303 yards and three touchdowns. Marvin Harrison Jr. is Ohio State's leading receiver with 25 catches for 499 yards and four TDs.

Ohio State plays Purdue (2-4, 1-2) at noon Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium before returning home on Oct. 21 to face No. 6 Penn State.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: By the numbers: College basketball blue bloods make AP Top 25 history — in football

By the numbers: College basketball blue bloods make AP Top 25 history — in football

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes