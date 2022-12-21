College Football Maryland vs. NC State best bet, odds and how to bet 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Former founding Atlantic Coast Conference rivals Maryland (7-5) and North Carolina State (8-4) will meet in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 in Charlotte, N.C., just over 150 miles west of the NC State campus. Maryland's campus in College Park is about 250 miles southwest of Charlotte.

They have not faced each other since Maryland joined the Big Ten Conference in 2014. The all-time series between the schools is tied 33-33-4, with the Terrapins winning five of the past seven games. The teams first played each other in 1920.

The Terrapins have a famous name at quarterback. Junior Taulia Tagovailoa, younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has completed 68.6% of his passes for 2,787 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

But Tagovailoa will be without a few of his weapons in the bowl as receivers Jacob Copeland and Dontay Demus declared for the NFL Draft, and tight end C.J. Dippre entered the transfer portal.

For the Wolfpack, junior linebacker Drake Thomas leads the team in tackles (75) and sacks (6.5). Sophomore cornerback Aydan White leads the team with four interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. North Carolina State will be without quarterback Devin Leary, who missed the final six games of the regular season with an upper body injury and transferred to Kentucky via the portal.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Maryland and North Carolina State, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Maryland vs. No. 23 North Carolina State (Noon ET Dec. 30, ESPN)

Point spread: Maryland -1.5 (Maryland favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise North Carolina State covers)

Moneyline: Maryland -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); North Carolina State -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win 19.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young :

Without Devin Leary , the Wolfpack took a step back. And Mike Locksley’s Maryland has played great, gutsy football all season. The Terps should handle their one-time ACC foe.

PICK: Maryland (-1.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1.5 points

