College Football
No. 4 TCU, No. 3 Michigan avoid upsets in chaotic college football morning
College Football

No. 4 TCU, No. 3 Michigan avoid upsets in chaotic college football morning

22 mins ago

Saturday's college football slate started off with a pair of thrilling finishes that nearly caused major upheaval in the College Football Playoff rankings.

While No. 4 TCU and No. 3 Michigan managed to avoid upset bids by unranked Baylor and Illinois, respectively, with each drilling a game-winning field goal in the final minute, the tone was set for a wild day of college ball. In the SEC, Vanderbilt beat Florida at home for the first time since 2013, much to the delight of Vandy alumnus Skip Bayless.

TCU 29, Baylor 28

After getting the ball back with just more than 90 seconds remaining, TCU quarterback Max Duggan led the Horned Frogs into field goal range. But TCU opted to run the football one final time, which forced the Horned Frogs' field goal unit to scramble onto the field in "fire-drill" mode.

Kicker Griffin Kell nailed the kick anyway, moving TCU to 11-0 on the season for the first time since 2010.

TCU stays undefeated with a last-second FG

TCU stays undefeated with a last-second FG
Griffin Kell's field goal in the fina seconds lifted TCU to victory over Baylor.

Afterward, TCU coach Sonny Dykes told FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman that the Horned Frogs had been practicing for such a moment all season.

And yes, there was another psychedelic frog video from the TCU Football account.

Michigan 19, Illinois 17

Michigan seemed ready to crumble after star running back Blake Corum exited due to injury in the first half and was limited for the remainder of the game. But quarterback J.J. McCarthy led a game-winning drive of his own in the final minutes, capped off by a 35-yard field goal from kicker Jake Moody to keep the Wolverines unbeaten.

RELATED: Blake Corum's injury cause for concern with Ohio State game looming

Michigan can now clinch the Big Ten East with a win over archrival Ohio State on "Big Noon Kickoff" next Saturday.

Vanderbilt 31, Florida 21

Perhaps the most surprising result of the day came out of Nashville. Vanderbilt snapped an eight-game losing streak against Florida, beating the Gators for just the second time — and first time at home — since 1988. It marked the second time in as many games that the Commodores beat an SEC East rival after entering the game as double-digit underdogs. The last time Vanderbilt won two games as double-digit underdogs across an entire season was in 2005.

A certain Vanderbilt graduate was thrilled at the outcome.

Meanwhile, head coach Clark Lea — a Vanderbilt alumnus himself — celebrated with the team in the locker room.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football Week 12 top plays: Ohio State-Maryland; TCU, Michigan survive
College Football

College football Week 12 top plays: Ohio State-Maryland; TCU, Michigan survive

18 mins ago
No. 3 Michigan survives Illinois, but Blake Corum's injury could be a huge loss
College Football

No. 3 Michigan survives Illinois, but Blake Corum's injury could be a huge loss

23 mins ago
College football odds Week 12: Top 25 lines, betting results
College Football

College football odds Week 12: Top 25 lines, betting results

2 hours ago
Weather impacts Browns-Bills total, Cowboys favored over Vikings and more
National Football League

Weather impacts Browns-Bills total, Cowboys favored over Vikings and more

19 hours ago
NFL odds Week 11: Best bets for Jets-Patriots, Oregon-Utah and more
Gambling

NFL odds Week 11: Best bets for Jets-Patriots, Oregon-Utah and more

22 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes