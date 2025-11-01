No. 21 Michigan Holds off Purdue After RB Jordan Marshall’s Career Night

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall had career highs with 185 yards rushing and three touchdowns, helping the 21st-ranked Wolverines hold off Purdue for a 21-16 win on Saturday night.

The Wolverines (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten) were in a closely contested game against a team without a conference win because quarterback Bryce Underwood struggled and the Boilermakers (2-7, 0-6) were able to move and possess the ball.

Purdue pulled within four points early in the third quarter on Spencer Porath's career-best 50-yard field goal and cut its deficit to five points with six minutes left on QB Ryan Browne's 5-yard pass to wide receiver Malachi Thomas.

The Wolverines sealed the win on the final drive, advancing inside the Boilermakers 10 before kneeling to run out the clock.

Underwood was 13 of 22 for 145 yards with an interception. He ran seven times for 44 yards, but fumbled from Purdue's 4 and into the end zone for a touchback in the third quarter.

The freshman quarterback was fortunate Marshall was on his team, filling in for injured running back Justice Haynes.

Marshall's second touchdown broke a tie with 17 seconds left in the first half and his third gave Michigan a 21-10 lead early in the fourth.

The Boilermakers will likely lament missed opportunities.

They advanced to the Michigan 33 and 22 on their first two drives, but Derrick Moore's sacks kept them scoreless. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Purdue coach Barry Odom went for it on fourth-and-2 from their 49 and quarterback Malachi Singleton was stopped short on a run.

Purdue finished with 276 yards with a balanced offense and had a 5-plus minute edge in time of possession.

Injury report

Haynes was on the sideline with a scooter keeping weight off his right foot that had a protective boot. Edge rusher Jaishawn Barham left early in the game and receiver Donovan McCulley went out with an injury in the second half. Defensive back Rod Moore did not play due to a knee injury.

The takeaway

Purdue: Odom's first season has not gone well with a seven-game losing streak, but he can be proud of how well his team competed in a game they were expected to get routed.

Michigan: Underwood was the nation's top-ranked recruit last season and has not met expectations as a passer, missing throws and making ill-advised decisions.

Up next

Purdue: Hosts top-ranked Ohio State next Saturday.

Michigan: Has two weeks to prepare to play Northwestern at Wrigley Field on Nov. 15.

Reporting by The Associated Press.