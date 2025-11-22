College Football
No. 11 BYU Keeps Big 12 Title Game Hopes Alive With 26-14 Win vs. Cincinnati
No. 11 BYU Keeps Big 12 Title Game Hopes Alive With 26-14 Win vs. Cincinnati

LJ Martin ran for a career-high 222 yards and scored twice to help No. 11 BYU keep its Big 12 title-game hopes alive with a 26-14 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday night.

After Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby’s 19-yard touchdown pass to WR Jeff Caldwell cut the Cougars’ lead to six points with 4:37 left, Martin had a 33-yard touchdown run to seal it for BYU (10-1, 7-2). He had the 15th 200-yard rushing game in school history.

Sorsby passed for 300 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Cincinnati (7-4, 5-3). The Bearcats have lost three straight.

BYU QB Bear Bachmeier's 6-yard touchdown run put the Cougars ahead 7-0 in the first quarter. He has 11 rushing touchdowns to tie with Ronney Jenkins for second-most by a freshman in program history.

Cincinnati's Manny Covey returned a punt 57 yards to the BYU 33. Two plays later, Sorsby tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Cyrus Allen to tie the score it at 7-all. Allen has 11 touchdown receptions to lead the Big 12.

Bearcats kicker Stephen Rusnak, who was 12 of 13 on field-goal attempts, missed from 42 and 40 yards in the first half. He missed again from 48 in the third quarter.

Sorsby, who went seven straight games without an interception, threw his fourth pick in three games early in the third quarter.

The Cougars took advantage of the turnover with an 11-play, 66-yard scoring drive. Martin's 1-yard touchdown run made the score 17-7. Martin rushed for 100 yards for the sixth time this season.

An offsides penalty on the Bearcats on a punt extended BYU's drive, leading to a 32-yard field goal by Will Ferrin that made it 20-7 with 14 minutes remaining.

Next, BYU hosts UCF on Saturday, and Cincinnati plays at TCU.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

