College Football
NC State's Collapse vs. Vanderbilt Ended With A Wild Last-Second, Game-Winning TD
College Football

NC State's Collapse vs. Vanderbilt Ended With A Wild Last-Second, Game-Winning TD

Updated Sep. 19, 2026 6:27 p.m. ET

You had one job, NC State.

NC State was one snap from beating Vanderbilt on Saturday. Instead, the Wolfpack fumbled in their own end zone, Vanderbilt recovered the ball for a touchdown, and the Commodores won, 35-31.

Quarterback CJ Bailey took the snap and scrambled in the end zone in an attempt to waste time and end the game. Vanderbilt defensive end Miles Capers knocked the ball out of his hands, and cornerback Cayden Daniels recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown on the second-to-last play of the game. 

The touchdown stood after review, and one second was put back on the clock. 

Vanderbilt's extra point made the final score 35-31. Vanderbilt was a three-point favorite, so the four-point win covered the spread. The extra second put back on the clock resulted in a win instead of a push because of the ensuing extra point.

"I'm obviously proud of the team," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea told the SEC Network after the game. "We talk about every blade of grass on defense, and literally that's every blade of grass. I think you've gotta credit North Carolina State. They played the better football today, but we had enough at the end there to get it close and to put pressure on them. And it was going to take every second of the clock, so I'm proud of the resilience of my team. But we've gotta play better football."

Before the play that flipped the game on its head, NC State's plan appeared to be a simple one: snap the ball, run around and let the clock expire, or give up a safety if it came to that. Either one would have resulted in a Wolfpack victory.

Vanderbilt had not led at any point before the fumble recovery.

The Commodores trailed by 17 points in the game, and freshman quarterback Jared Curtis was making his first career start. They cut NC State's lead to 31-28 with a little over six minutes left, then got a fourth-down stop with 2:04 to go. Curtis drove the offense into the red zone, but he was intercepted at the 2-yard line with 1:04 left.

NC State took over with a three-point lead and ran the clock down to six seconds, facing fourth-and-7. The Wolfpack were trying to run out the clock. Taking a safety would have ended the game with NC State ahead 31-30.

It was the second finish this month involving a restored second. On Sept. 5, Michigan beat Western Michigan 13-12 on a game-ending Hail Mary after officials determined one second remained on the clock following an earlier incompletion.

Vanderbilt (3-0) plays at Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 26. at 4:15 p.m. ET, and NC State (1-2) hosts Appalachian State at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark discusses bringing the 1st FBS game in London 🏈 Big Noon Kickoff

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark discusses bringing the 1st FBS game in London 🏈 Big Noon Kickoff
share
recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3

    Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More

    College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary

    Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: NFL Says Harris, Wright Ineligible In 2026 After Attempt To Play For LSU

    NFL Says Harris, Wright Ineligible In 2026 After Attempt To Play For LSU

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Houston Has Been Waiting 37 Years For A Night Like This

    Houston Has Been Waiting 37 Years For A Night Like This

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 3: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    2026 College Football Week 3: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 3 Expert Picks: Back High Scoring In LSU-Ole Miss

    2026 College Football Week 3 Expert Picks: Back High Scoring In LSU-Ole Miss

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Arch Manning's Sense Of Humor And The Men Who Laughed Alongside Him

    Arch Manning's Sense Of Humor And The Men Who Laughed Alongside Him

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3
Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More
College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary
Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Best Bets

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Best Bets

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3

    Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More

    College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary

    Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: NFL Says Harris, Wright Ineligible In 2026 After Attempt To Play For LSU

    NFL Says Harris, Wright Ineligible In 2026 After Attempt To Play For LSU

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Houston Has Been Waiting 37 Years For A Night Like This

    Houston Has Been Waiting 37 Years For A Night Like This

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 3: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    2026 College Football Week 3: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 3 Expert Picks: Back High Scoring In LSU-Ole Miss

    2026 College Football Week 3 Expert Picks: Back High Scoring In LSU-Ole Miss

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Arch Manning's Sense Of Humor And The Men Who Laughed Alongside Him

    Arch Manning's Sense Of Humor And The Men Who Laughed Alongside Him

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3
Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More
College Football Week 3 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ole Miss-LSU And More
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary
Why Lane Kiffin’s Return To Ole Miss Will Be Anything But Ordinary
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Panthers vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Panthers vs. FalconsWatch Eagles vs. Titans on FOX One Watch Eagles vs. TitansWatch Vikings vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Vikings vs. BearsWatch Seahawks vs. Cardinals on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs. CardinalsWatch Commanders vs. Cowboys on FOX One Watch Commanders vs. Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes