College Football

College Football College Football Week 3 Live Updates: Kent State-Ohio State, More Updated: share facebook x reddit link

It's time for Week 3 of the college football season!

Kicking off Saturday's action is No. 4 Ohio State hosting Kent State at 12 p.m. ET on FOX. Later, at 3:30 p.m., No. 23 Louisville plays No. 16 SMU.

Later, in the 7:30 p.m. ET window, No. 8 Ole Miss hosts No. 7 LSU, as Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin makes his anticipated return to Oxford following his abrupt departure before the 2025 College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, Michigan State takes on No. 3 Notre Dame in South Bend.

Here are the highlights!

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