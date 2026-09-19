2:08p ET
College Football
College Football
College Football Week 3 Live Updates: Kent State-Ohio State, More
Updated: Sep 19, 2026 - 2:08 PM ET
It's time for Week 3 of the college football season!
Kicking off Saturday's action is No. 4 Ohio State hosting Kent State at 12 p.m. ET on FOX. Later, at 3:30 p.m., No. 23 Louisville plays No. 16 SMU.
Later, in the 7:30 p.m. ET window, No. 8 Ole Miss hosts No. 7 LSU, as Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin makes his anticipated return to Oxford following his abrupt departure before the 2025 College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, Michigan State takes on No. 3 Notre Dame in South Bend.
Here are the highlights!
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1:57p ET
Ohio State 35, Kent State 0
Live Coverage for this began on 2:08p ET
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