College Football Week 6 Betting Report: Hurricane Isaias Impactin UGA-Bama Lines

A hurricane is stirring in the gulf right now, and it might impact Saturday’s massive Georgia-Alabama showdown.

One certainty, though: This contest will draw a flood of action in college football Week 6 odds.

"We expect big money on the Georgia-Alabama game. Both of these teams have attracted public money each week leading up to this matchup," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said. "These 7:30 p.m. ET matchups are always the biggest-bet games of the day, and this one is shaping up to be a top-five game of the season."

Bookmakers and sharp bettors serve up their insights on that matchup, along with FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff of Indiana vs. Nebraska and more in college football Week 5 betting.

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Flipping Favorites

No. 2 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama are both 5-0 straight up (SU) and 4-1 against the spread (ATS). But Bama is coming off the more impressive win, smacking Mississippi State 56-23 as 5.5-point road favorites.

Still, Caesars Sports opened the Bulldogs as 1.5-point road favorites. Within a couple of hours on Sunday, that number flipped to Alabama -1.5, and the Tide moved to -2 on Monday afternoon after taking some early action.

The Tide nudged to -1.5 (-106) on Tuesday afternoon and remained there on Wednesday night.

A key concern beyond the talent of these two teams is whether Hurricane Isaias will impact the Gulf Coast, with landfall expected late Friday/early Saturday. Tuscaloosa is only 200 miles inland, certainly not too far for wind and rain to be an issue.

"There are lot of questions around the weather in this one," Feazel said. "Our total already dropped from 55 to 51.5, specifically around the weather. Right now, they’re betting Georgia and the Under, with the hurricane driving that action on the Under.

"Both teams are able to put up points and cover. I expect it to be a little more two-way by kickoff, with two powerhouse teams. But so far, one-way traffic on the Under is really the big story."

Weather could play a role in the passing game for both Keelon Russell and Gunner Stockton (Getty Images).

College Football Rocks On FOX

The FOX Big Noon Kickoff heads to Lincoln this week, home to perhaps surprisingly unbeaten Nebraska (5-0 SU/4-1 ATS).

But the unranked Huskers face a stern test against defending national champion Indiana (5-0 SU/1-4 ATS). The seventh-ranked Hoosiers haven’t lost since falling to Notre Dame in the first round of the 2024-25 College Football Playoff.

Caesars opened Indiana as a 9.5-point road favorite, then went to -8.5 within an hour and -7.5 within four hours on Sunday. On Tuesday, Indiana briefly dipped to -7 (-117), then rebounded to -7.5 (-107), where the line remained Wednesday night.

"A little bit of love came in on Nebraska +8.5," Feazel said. "Now, action is kind of both ways. Bettors are either laying the Indiana spread at -7.5 or taking the Nebraska moneyline.

"So our need would be Indiana winning and Nebraska covering. And that’ll probably be the case going into game day, as well."

The total has seen significant early movement, too. Caesars opened at 51.5 and initially ticked up to 52.5 on Sunday afternoon. But by Tuesday, the total was down to 49.5, and it went to 48.5 on Wednesday afternoon.

"That’s mostly driven by sharp action," Feazel said, noting professional bettors got in at Under 52.5 and Under 51.5.

On-Campus Sharp Side

College football betting expert Paul Stone is already involved with a Big 12 matchup in college football Week 6 odds. Stone likes No. 22 Houston (4-1 SU/2-3 ATS) as a 2.5-point road underdog vs. Kansas State (3-1 SU/2-2 ATS).

In Week 3, Houston went toe-to-toe with preseason Big 12 favorite Texas Tech in Lubbock, before falling 28-26. Cougars QB Conner Weigman was stopped inches shy of the goal line on a two-point conversion attempt that would have forced overtime.

Stone views Houston as the superior team.

"Houston battled Texas Tech on even terms for four quarters on the road," Stone said. "The Cougars have played the more difficult schedule to date, have the more experienced coach in Willie Fritz and are the more complete team, in my opinion.

"I like Houston and the points."

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX.

Can Connor Weigman take Houston on the road and get a win? (Getty Images)

Oh Say Can You SEC

While Georgia-Alabama is the marquee matchup, there are two other noteworthy SEC games on Saturday.

First up is Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Missouri, at noon ET. The Tigers (4-1 SU/2-3 ATS) are coming off a stunning blowout of then-No. 8 Florida, a 45-17 decision as 5.5-point home underdogs.

The Aggies (3-2 SU and ATS) were dealt a stunning home loss vs. Kentucky, followed by a road loss to LSU. A&M, then bounced back to rout Arkansas 34-7 as a 13.5-point home favorite.

Mizzou opened -3.5 at Caesars and quickly went to -4.5 on Sunday afternoon, then returned to -3.5 on Sunday night. On Monday afternoon, the Tigers moved to -4 briefly, then settled in at -3.5, where the number sat Wednesday night.

"Obviously, Missouri is coming off a big win, when everyone was so high on Florida. Missouri is getting that action this week," Feazel said. "Yes, the line is moving toward A&M, but action is one-way on Missouri.

"I expect people to continue riding what they saw last week. Our need will probably be A&M to win outright."

At 3:30 p.m. ET, the Red River Rivalry kicks off in Dallas, between No. 1 Texas (4-0 SU/1-3 ATS) and struggling Oklahoma (2-2 SU/1-3 ATS).

Both teams are coming off byes. Caesars opened the Longhorns as 9.5-point neutral-site favorites at the Cotton Bowl, and the line quickly plunged to Texas -7.5 Sunday.

The line rebounded to Texas -8.5 a couple of times since then, but it’s been steady at -7.5 since Tuesday evening.

"We’re seeing a little more Oklahoma action at this point, on the spread and the moneyline," Feazel said. "There’s also a low total on this one, which speaks to the defense on both sides. There’s more Under money so far."

Caesars opened the total at 40.5 and initially ticked up to 41/41.5 in the first 30 minutes on Sunday. But shortly thereafter, the number returned to 40.5, then 39.5, and it remained at 39.5 on Wednesday night.