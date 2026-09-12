College Football’s Wildest Finishes: Where Does Michigan's Miraculous Hail Mary Rank?

Michigan’s improbable Week 1 victory over Western Michigan added another unforgettable finish to the college football history books.

The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew revisited some of the sport’s most legendary endings, from the band on the field in the 1982 Cal-Stanford game to Michigan State’s stunning last-second touchdown against Michigan in 2015. The list also included two other miraculous finishes at the Big Ten House, including Michigan's victory over the Broncos.

Here’s a look at the wildest finishes in college football history:

1982: The Band Is On The Field

Cal's 1982 win over Stanford became one of the most iconic finishes in college football history. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

With four seconds remaining, Stanford took a 20-19 lead over California on a field goal. Then, the Golden Bears used five laterals on the ensuing kickoff return to score the winning touchdown, with members of the Stanford Band already on the field celebrating what they thought was a win. The finish became one of the most iconic moments in college football history.

1984: The Hail Flutie

Boston College QB Doug Flutie connected with Gerard Phelan for an unforgettable Hail Mary pass to defeat Miami in 1984. (Photo by Heinz Kluetmeier/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Miami took a 45-41 lead late in the fourth quarter. Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie threw up a desperation pass toward the end zone as time expired. Wide receiver Gerard Phelan came down with the pass for the game-winning score, creating the legendary "Hail Flutie."

1994 The Miracle At Michigan

Colorado QB Kordell Stewart launched a Hail Mary pass that landed in the hands of Michael Westbrook for a 64-yard touchdown to defeat Michigan. (Photo by Al Tielemans /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Michigan looked to be on its way to a win as Colorado had six seconds remaining and the ball at its own 36-yard line. Buffaloes quarterback Kordell Stewart launched a Hail Mary pass, which was tipped near the goal line and landed in the hands of Colorado wide receiver Michael Westbrook for a 64-yard touchdown.

"For me, the Colorado game probably hurts the most," FOX Sports NFL analyst Charles Woodson said during the segment.

Woodson, who was a young recruit at the time, attended the game and recalled leaving early with his cousin to beat traffic.

"Next thing you know, Hail Mary," Woodson said. "I can’t believe it. That one hurt the most."

2005 The Bush Push

USC quarterback Matt Leinart was pushed into the end zone by Reggie Bush for a touchdown in the closing moments of the Trojans' victory over Notre Dame. (Photo by Andy Altenburger/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

Notre Dame looked poised to pull off a massive upset over No. 1-ranked USC. With the game on the line, USC quarterback Matt Leinart was pushed into the end zone by running back Reggie Bush for the game-winning touchdown. The play became known as the "Bush Push" and remains one of the most controversial finishes in college football history.

2013 The Kick Six

Chris Davis returned a missed field goal for a game-winning touchdown in Auburn's memorable win over Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the game tied at 28 and one second remaining, Alabama attempted a 57-yard field goal to win the 2013 version of the Iron Bowl. The kick was short, and Auburn’s Chris Davis caught the ball in the end zone and returned it 109 yards for a touchdown as time expired, giving the Tigers a stunning victory over the Crimson Tide.

2015 Trouble With The Snap

Michigan State's Jalen Watts-Jackson recovered a fumble on a botched punt exchange and scored the game-winning touchdown against Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Michigan was seconds away from defeating its in-state rival when a botched punt created one of the most improbable endings in college football history. Michigan punter Blake O’Neill mishandled the snap, and Michigan State’s Jalen Watts-Jackson scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown, leaving Wolverine fans stunned inside the Big House.

2026 Second-Chance Hail Mary

Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan caught a game-winning pass with no time left on the clock to beat Western Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan trailed Western Michigan 12-7 in the final seconds of Kyle Whittingham’s coaching debut when quarterback Bryce Underwood launched a Hail Mary toward the end zone. The pass fell incomplete as the clock hit zero, and Western Michigan players began celebrating what they believed was a historic upset.

But officials determined that the clock should have one second remaining. Given a second chance, Underwood connected with wide receiver JJ Buchanan on a 47-yard touchdown pass to lift Michigan to a 13-12 victory.

According to Big Noon Kickoff's Dave Portnoy, the finish belongs near the top of the list.

"I have it at No. 3 all time," Portnoy said. "Everyone thought it was over. My phone was blowing up. I’m getting texts. Everyone always wants to stick it to Michigan."

Portnoy added that the only finishes he would rank ahead of Michigan’s latest miracle were the 1982 Cal-Stanford game and Flutie’s Hail Mary against Miami in 1984.