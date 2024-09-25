College Football Navy vs. UAB Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024 Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Oddsmakers give the Navy Midshipmen (3-0) the edge when they visit the UAB Blazers (1-2) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 in a matchup between AAC foes at Protective Stadium. Navy is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 57.5 for the game.

Last time around, the Midshipmen defeated the Memphis Tigers, with 56-44 being the final score. The Blazers lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks, 37-27, in their last contest.

Keep up with college football all season on FOX Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christian Pulisic scores in Derby di Milano & Flo Balogun is heating up for Monaco | SOTU Alexi Lalas and David Mosse recapped the recent weekend of United States Men's National Team player action, where multiple USMNT players scored for their clubs. First, Christian Pulisic continues his hot streak, scoring in the Derby di Milano. In the Netherlands, Malik Tillman netted a brace for PSV, while Flo Balogun is gradually heating up for Monaco, having scored in their UCL matchup.

Navy vs. UAB Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

TV: ESPN2

Live Box Score on FOX Sports

More College Football Predictions

Navy vs UAB Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Navy -3.5 (-112) -171 +142 57.5 -110 -110

Navy vs. UAB Prediction

Pick ATS: Navy (-3.5)

Pick OU: Over (57.5)

Prediction: Navy 34, UAB 29

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Learn more about the Navy Midshipmen vs. the UAB Blazers game on FOX Sports!

Navy vs. UAB Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Midshipmen 30, Blazers 27.

The Midshipmen have a 63.1% chance to collect the win in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Blazers hold a 41.3% implied probability.

Navy has won two games against the spread this season.

UAB has won one game against the spread this year.

Navy vs. UAB: 2024 Stats Comparison

Navy UAB Off. Points per Game (Rank) 47.7 (25) 24.7 (109) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 25.3 (55) 24 (51) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 2 (10) 7 (103) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 6 (40) 3 (96)

Navy 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Blake Horvath QB 412 YDS (63.6%) / 5 TD / 1 INT

366 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 122 RUSH YPG Eli Heidenreich RB 48 YDS / 0 TD / 16 YPG / 4.8 YPC

12 REC / 240 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 80 REC YPG Brandon Chatman RB 89 YDS / 1 TD / 29.7 YPG / 5.9 YPC

4 REC / 123 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 41 REC YPG Alex Tecza RB 190 YDS / 2 TD / 63.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC Colin Ramos LB 42 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK Jaxson Campbell DB 25 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Luke Pirris DL 18 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK Kyle Jacob LB 26 TKL / 0 TFL

UAB 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Jacob Zeno QB 617 YDS (70.1%) / 5 TD / 3 INT

43 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 14.3 RUSH YPG Lee Beebe RB 187 YDS / 2 TD / 62.3 YPG / 4.6 YPC

9 REC / 85 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 28.3 REC YPG Kameran Shanks WR 15 REC / 147 YDS / 1 TD / 49 YPG Amare Thomas WR 13 REC / 114 YDS / 2 TD / 38 YPG Desmond Little DL 8 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK LeDarrius Cox DL 7 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK Kendall Johnson DL 3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK Michael Moore LB 8 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?

Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience UAB Blazers Navy Midshipmen College Football

share