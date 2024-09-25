College Football
Navy vs. UAB Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024

Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:46 p.m. ET

Oddsmakers give the Navy Midshipmen (3-0) the edge when they visit the UAB Blazers (1-2) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 in a matchup between AAC foes at Protective Stadium. Navy is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 57.5 for the game.

Last time around, the Midshipmen defeated the Memphis Tigers, with 56-44 being the final score. The Blazers lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks, 37-27, in their last contest.

Navy vs. UAB Game Information & Odds

Navy vs UAB Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Navy-3.5 (-112)-171+14257.5-110-110

Navy vs. UAB Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Navy (-3.5)  
  • Pick OU: Over (57.5) 
  • Prediction: Navy 34, UAB 29

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Navy vs. UAB Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Midshipmen 30, Blazers 27.
  • The Midshipmen have a 63.1% chance to collect the win in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Blazers hold a 41.3% implied probability.
  • Navy has won two games against the spread this season.
  • UAB has won one game against the spread this year.

Navy vs. UAB: 2024 Stats Comparison

 NavyUAB
Off. Points per Game (Rank)47.7 (25)24.7 (109)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)25.3 (55)24 (51)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)2 (10)7 (103)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)6 (40)3 (96)

Navy 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Blake HorvathQB412 YDS (63.6%) / 5 TD / 1 INT
366 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 122 RUSH YPG
Eli HeidenreichRB48 YDS / 0 TD / 16 YPG / 4.8 YPC
12 REC / 240 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 80 REC YPG
Brandon ChatmanRB89 YDS / 1 TD / 29.7 YPG / 5.9 YPC
4 REC / 123 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 41 REC YPG
Alex TeczaRB190 YDS / 2 TD / 63.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC
Colin RamosLB42 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Jaxson CampbellDB25 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
Luke PirrisDL18 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Kyle JacobLB26 TKL / 0 TFL

UAB 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Jacob ZenoQB617 YDS (70.1%) / 5 TD / 3 INT
43 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 14.3 RUSH YPG
Lee BeebeRB187 YDS / 2 TD / 62.3 YPG / 4.6 YPC
9 REC / 85 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 28.3 REC YPG
Kameran ShanksWR15 REC / 147 YDS / 1 TD / 49 YPG
Amare ThomasWR13 REC / 114 YDS / 2 TD / 38 YPG
Desmond LittleDL8 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
LeDarrius CoxDL7 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Kendall JohnsonDL3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
Michael MooreLB8 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

