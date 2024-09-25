Navy vs. UAB Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024
Oddsmakers give the Navy Midshipmen (3-0) the edge when they visit the UAB Blazers (1-2) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 in a matchup between AAC foes at Protective Stadium. Navy is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 57.5 for the game.
Last time around, the Midshipmen defeated the Memphis Tigers, with 56-44 being the final score. The Blazers lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks, 37-27, in their last contest.
Navy vs. UAB Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN2
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Navy
|-3.5 (-112)
|-171
|+142
|57.5
|-110
|-110
Navy vs. UAB Prediction
- Pick ATS: Navy (-3.5)
- Pick OU: Over (57.5)
- Prediction: Navy 34, UAB 29
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Navy vs. UAB Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Midshipmen 30, Blazers 27.
- The Midshipmen have a 63.1% chance to collect the win in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Blazers hold a 41.3% implied probability.
- Navy has won two games against the spread this season.
- UAB has won one game against the spread this year.
Navy vs. UAB: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Navy
|UAB
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|47.7 (25)
|24.7 (109)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|25.3 (55)
|24 (51)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|2 (10)
|7 (103)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|6 (40)
|3 (96)
Navy 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Blake Horvath
|QB
|412 YDS (63.6%) / 5 TD / 1 INT
366 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 122 RUSH YPG
|Eli Heidenreich
|RB
|48 YDS / 0 TD / 16 YPG / 4.8 YPC
12 REC / 240 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 80 REC YPG
|Brandon Chatman
|RB
|89 YDS / 1 TD / 29.7 YPG / 5.9 YPC
4 REC / 123 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 41 REC YPG
|Alex Tecza
|RB
|190 YDS / 2 TD / 63.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC
|Colin Ramos
|LB
|42 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|Jaxson Campbell
|DB
|25 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Luke Pirris
|DL
|18 TKL / 2 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Kyle Jacob
|LB
|26 TKL / 0 TFL
UAB 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jacob Zeno
|QB
|617 YDS (70.1%) / 5 TD / 3 INT
43 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 14.3 RUSH YPG
|Lee Beebe
|RB
|187 YDS / 2 TD / 62.3 YPG / 4.6 YPC
9 REC / 85 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 28.3 REC YPG
|Kameran Shanks
|WR
|15 REC / 147 YDS / 1 TD / 49 YPG
|Amare Thomas
|WR
|13 REC / 114 YDS / 2 TD / 38 YPG
|Desmond Little
|DL
|8 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
|LeDarrius Cox
|DL
|7 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|Kendall Johnson
|DL
|3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
|Michael Moore
|LB
|8 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
2024 college football rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 4
Oklahoma switches starting QBs, swapping Jackson Arnold for Michael Hawkins Jr.
NFL Week 3 Big Bets Recap: $1 million bet on Chiefs cashes; 11-leg parlay hits
2024 Big Ten power rankings: Penn State, Michigan on the rise
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Cam Ward holds steady; Ewers rises, Manning tumbles
Deion Sanders compares Shohei Ohtani to Michael Jordan, Tom Brady
2024 college football rankings: Georgia, Texas remain on top; Utah enters top 10
2025 NFL mock draft: 2 Colorado stars in top 8, Panthers replace Bryce Young
AP Top 25: Texas stays on top, while Tennessee and Utah rise
