Michigan's Cade McNamara reportedly to enter transfer portal

One season after leading Michigan to its first berth in the College Football Playoff, Cade McNamara will enter the transfer portal, reports said Monday.

McNamara had been sidelined since Sept. 17, when he suffered a leg injury in a 59-0 victory over Connecticut. He still has two years of eligibility remaining.

The news comes two days after J.J. McCarthy put together a stellar day at quarterback as Michigan beat Ohio State 45-23 to advance to its second consecutive Big Ten Championship Game.

McNamara, a junior, had been the starting quarterback last season when the Wolverines went 12-2 and won the Big Ten Championship. But he entered this season in a competition with McCarthy, and after starting in a 51-7 victory over Colorado State in the Sept. 3 opener, McNamara came off the bench in a Week 2 victory over Hawaii.

After that game, Jim Harbaugh named McCarthy the starter. The Wolverines are 12-0 entering the Big Ten title game against Purdue on Saturday (8 p.m. ET on FOX).

In 2021, McNamara completed 210 of 327 passes for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. This season he went 14-for-25 for 181 yards, one touchdown and one interception in three games.

