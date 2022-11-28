College Football
Michigan's Cade McNamara reportedly to enter transfer portal
College Football

Michigan's Cade McNamara reportedly to enter transfer portal

22 mins ago

One season after leading Michigan to its first berth in the College Football Playoff, Cade McNamara will enter the transfer portal, reports said Monday.

McNamara had been sidelined since Sept. 17, when he suffered a leg injury in a 59-0 victory over Connecticut. He still has two years of eligibility remaining.

The news comes two days after J.J. McCarthy put together a stellar day at quarterback as Michigan beat Ohio State 45-23 to advance to its second consecutive Big Ten Championship Game.

McNamara, a junior, had been the starting quarterback last season when the Wolverines went 12-2 and won the Big Ten Championship. But he entered this season in a competition with McCarthy, and after starting in a 51-7 victory over Colorado State in the Sept. 3 opener, McNamara came off the bench in a Week 2 victory over Hawaii.

After that game, Jim Harbaugh named McCarthy the starter. The Wolverines are 12-0 entering the Big Ten title game against Purdue on Saturday (8 p.m. ET on FOX).

In 2021, McNamara completed 210 of 327 passes for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. This season he went 14-for-25 for 181 yards, one touchdown and one interception in three games.

Read more:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Sportsbooks win big in college football, NFL thanks to underdogs
National Football League

Sportsbooks win big in college football, NFL thanks to underdogs

2 hours ago
Michigan, USC, TCU show there is no one blueprint to success
College Football

Michigan, USC, TCU show there is no one blueprint to success

7 hours ago
Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan takes top spot after handling Ohio State
College Football

Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan takes top spot after handling Ohio State

8 hours ago
Michigan, TCU, USC move up in Joel Klatt's rankings
College Football

Michigan, TCU, USC move up in Joel Klatt's rankings

10 hours ago
Wisconsin on verge of hiring Cincinnati's Luke Fickell as football coach
College Football

Wisconsin on verge of hiring Cincinnati's Luke Fickell as football coach

23 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes