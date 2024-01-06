College Football Michigan vs. Washington: CFP National Championship by the numbers Updated Jan. 6, 2024 2:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This year's College Football Playoff National Championship will likely be one for the books, as Pac-12 powerhouse Washington takes on the Big Ten's top team in Michigan.

This will be the fifth matchup of 14-0 teams in the national title game in the 10-year history of the CFP.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum lead the Wolverines, who are outscoring their opponents by an average margin of 25.8 points per game, which is the best scoring margin in the country.

On the other side, Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. leads the Huskies, who are looking to become the 10th underdog to win the national title in the CFP/BCS era and the first since Clemson in 2018.

Here are the numbers to know ahead of Monday's championship tilt:

MONDAY, JAN. 8

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington

7:30 p.m. ET

1,003: Michigan is the all-time winningest program in college football history with 1,003 victories and has won a school-record 14 games this season.

10.2: The number of points per game the Wolverines have held opponents to this season — the best of any FBS team.

8-5: Michigan's all-time record against the Huskies. The Wolverines have won the past two meetings, as well.

31-0: Record for the Wolverines over the past three seasons when Corum scores a touchdown. The 5-foot-8, 213-pound senior holds Michigan career records for rushing touchdowns (56) and total scores (59).

26: The number of total touchdowns this season for Corum, which is a Michigan single-season record.

1: Michigan has won one national title in the last 74 years and is looking for its first national title since 1997. Michigan is also No. 1 in the CFP rankings, and the top-ranked team has gone on to win in three of the past four national title games.

2: Michigan is only the second Big Ten school to reach the national title game in the CFP era, joining Ohio State.

26-1: McCarthy's career record as a starter, which is tied with Jameis Winston for the third-best win percentage of any QB (min. 20 starts) since at least 1971.

22: The number of passing touchdowns for McCarthy this season, which is just three away from tying the Michigan single-season record held by Elvis Grbac.

1: If Washington wins, the Huskies will become the first Pac-12 team to win the national championship since USC in 2004.

21: Washington's current win streak, which is the longest in the FBS. A win would tie the program's longest win streak since 1990-92.

1: Penix is on pace to become the first player to lead the FBS in passing yards per game in back-to-back seasons since Graham Harrell (2007-08). He leads the FBS in both total passing yards and passing YPG, and he's third in passing touchdowns.

10: The number of games Penix has recorded 300-plus passing yards this season, the most in the FBS. He also leads the FBS in completions of 10-plus yards (181).

2: Washington is just the second Pac-12 school to make the national title game in the CFP era, joining Oregon.

1,553: The number of receiving yards for wideout Rome Odunze this season, which is the third-most in a single season in Pac-12 history. Odunze needs 169 yards to move into second and 178 to break the record. He also leads the FBS in receptions of 10-plus yards with 63.

25-2: Kalen DeBoer's record as Washington's head coach, which is the best winning percentage of any head coach in his first two seasons at the Power 5 level since Larry Coker in 2001-02 (24-1).

100: Prior to DeBoer's arrival, Washington had just six games in school history in which two players had 100 receiving yards; that has happened nine times under DeBoer.

12: The number of consecutive one-possession games Washington has won. The Huskies are 8-0 in one-possession games this season.

1: Washington is the first team to play 10 straight games decided by 10 points or fewer and win all of them in the D-I era (since 1973). Washington is also the only team in Pac-12 history to play 10 straight games decided by 10 points or fewer and win all of them.

