Michigan vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks

Oddsmakers massively favor the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines (8-2) when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (4-6) on Saturday, November 22, 2025 in a matchup between Big Ten foes at SECU Stadium. Michigan is favored by two touchdowns. The over/under is set at 46.5 points for the contest.

Michigan vs. Maryland Game Information & Odds

Michigan vs. Maryland Prediction

Michigan is in position to keep rolling, entering Saturday’s matchup at Maryland as a 14-point favorite. The No. 18 Wolverines have won four straight and are playing their best football of the season behind a defense allowing just 17.7 points per game.

Maryland, on the other hand, is fighting for bowl eligibility and trying to snap a six-game losing streak. The Terrapins have been opportunistic on defense — they lead the Big Ten with 18 interceptions — but their offense has been inconsistent, averaging just 23.4 points per game.

The challenge for Michigan is staying locked in with Ohio State on deck next week. The Wolverines can’t afford to look ahead, especially against a team desperate for a win at home.

The Wolverines’ defense should control the game, and a steady offensive effort should be enough to extend their win streak to five.

Pick ATS: Maryland (+14)

Pick OU: Under (46.5)

Prediction: Michigan 30, Maryland 16

Prediction provided by FOX Sports' Sports AI. Download the FOX Sports App for free access to Sports AI.

Michigan vs. Maryland Betting Insights

Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Wolverines 30, Terrapins 16.

The Wolverines have an 85.9% chance to collect the win in this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Terrapins have an 18.3% implied probability.

Michigan has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Maryland is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Michigan vs. Maryland: Head-to-Head

In their last three head-to-head bouts, Michigan has beaten Maryland three times.

The last three times the Terrapins have squared off with the Wolverines, they have a 2-1 record against the spread. The scoring has gone over the point total on two occasions.

Over their last three head-to-head contests, Michigan has racked up 124 points, while Maryland has accumulated 69.

