College Football
J.J. McCarthy has chance to prove himself vs. top-ranked Illinois defense
College Football

J.J. McCarthy has chance to prove himself vs. top-ranked Illinois defense

26 mins ago

Jim Harbaugh faced one of the most challenging personnel decisions of his coaching career heading into this year’s college football season.

The eighth-year Michigan head coach had two solid quarterback options at his disposal in Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy, and while both earned the right to be under center for the Wolverines, he knew a decision had to be made.

So, Harbaugh let the competition play out on the field. McNamara — who started all 14 games for the Wolverines in 2021 and led the team to a Big Ten championship and their first-ever spot in the College Football Playoff — started the season-opener against Colorado State. McCarthy — who is the more gifted athlete, but only attempted 42 total passes as a true freshman while playing behind McNamara — got the start in the team’s second game against Hawaii.

In the end, it was McCarthy who shined the brightest, throwing for 229 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant 56-10 victory over the Rainbow Warriors. He was ultimately named the team’s starter following that game and has been terrific ever since, helping guide the Wolverines to a perfect 10-0 record heading into Saturday’s Big Ten showdown against Illinois.

McCarthy ranks second in the Big Ten in both passing efficiency (157.6) and completion percentage (69%). Through 10 games, he has thrown 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions and has gotten it done with his legs as well, totaling 195 yards and three scores on the ground.

But while Michigan’s sophomore signal-caller has been steady under center this season, the Wolverines are a team that relies heavily on the run, ranking second in the conference in rushing attempts and leading the Big Ten in both rushing yards and touchdowns.

According to FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, McCarthy will have the chance to prove himself on Saturday against one of the stingiest defenses not only in the Big Ten, but throughout the entire country.

Illinois vs. No. 3 Michigan preview | The Joel Klatt Show

Illinois vs. No. 3 Michigan preview | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed why this game will be a test for J.J. McCarthy’s confidence against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

"This game is going to be all about J.J. McCarthy," Klatt said on a recent episode of his podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show." "He started playing really efficient football, leading the country in completion percentage, and then all of a sudden, they got Blake Corum in the Heisman race and they’ve just totally learned on that."

Corum has been the centerpiece of this Michigan offense throughout the 2022 campaign, ranking second in the Big Ten in rushing yards (1,349) and touchdowns (18). He has established himself as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate, currently listed as the third favorite (+550), per FOX Bet, to take home college football’s most prestigious individual award.

But with Illinois’ defense focused on slowing down Corum, McCarthy will have the chance to shine in a game that will precede the biggest matchup of his young career.

"J.J. McCarthy has the opportunity to develop against a defense that will give him really tight windows," Klatt said. "As a QB, you’ve gotta be on time, you’ve gotta make quick decisions, be ready to throw, and you gotta throw the ball accurately."

Michigan and Illinois are set to kick off at noon ET Saturday at the Big House. If the Wolverines can get by the Illini and Ohio State is able to beat Maryland (3:30 p.m. ET), it will set up one of the most-anticipated games of this decade next weekend between Big Ten rivals Michigan and Ohio State.

"Imagine if he plays really well against Illinois, the confidence he will build for next week’s game against Ohio State on the road," Klatt said of McCarthy. "That’s what this game is all about."

Read more:

Each week, FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt dives into his Top 10 teams, answers questions and discusses the biggest storylines in college football on his podcast. Download "The Joel Klatt Show" here.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Rose Bowl: A perfect stage for the biggest moments in sports
College Football

Rose Bowl: A perfect stage for the biggest moments in sports

2 hours ago
Big Ten's surprise: Iowa in strong position barring Illinois upset
College Football

Big Ten's surprise: Iowa in strong position barring Illinois upset

8 hours ago
Drake Maye, Harold Perkins leading college football's top freshmen
College Football

Drake Maye, Harold Perkins leading college football's top freshmen

10 hours ago
Weather impacts Browns-Bills total, Cowboys favored over Vikings and more
National Football League

Weather impacts Browns-Bills total, Cowboys favored over Vikings and more

1 day ago
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Iowa-Minnesota
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Iowa-Minnesota

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes