College football odds Week 12: How to bet Illinois-Michigan

The Illinois Fighting Illini head to Michigan to take on the Wolverines for a Week 12 Big Ten battle.

The Illini's spectacular college football season took a downturn over the last two weeks when they suffered losses to Michigan State and then Purdue. Now, instead of owning the Big Ten West outright, they are tied with Purdue for first — a tie which the Boilermakers own because they won the head-to-head.

Michigan is on the other side of the conference and remains undefeated this year. The 10-0 Wolverines easily handled Nebraska 34-3 in Week 11 and hope to get back to the College Football Playoff (CFP) for the second consecutive year.

Can Illinois get back on track in Week 12? Or will the Wolverines keep rolling with another tally in the win column?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Illinois and Michigan, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Illinois at No. 3 Michigan (Noon ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Michigan -17 (Michigan favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Illinois covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -1111 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.90 total); Illinois +550 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

The Fighting Illini are starting to show their cracks.

After national pundits started salivating over Illinois’ stingy defense, Bret Bielema’s bunch gave up 23 points to Michigan State and 31 to Purdue in back-to-back losses at home. This team was never a serious contender to make big waves, and now the Illini face their toughest opponent to date.

The Wolverines are a freight train right now, and they’re running over everybody in their way. Effort is often half the battle in these late-season games, and with Michigan still trying to prove that it belongs in the CFB Playoff no matter what happens against Ohio State, a blowout is very possible.

I like Blue by three touchdowns.

PICK: Michigan (-17.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 17.5 points

