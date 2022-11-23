College Football Michigan-Ohio State, Notre Dame-USC: Week 13 by the numbers 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

While Week 13 of the college football season features several must-see matchups, including the biggest matchup of the weekend — Saturday’s showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan.

The winner of this much-anticipated game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game and likely to the College Football Playoff. It is the 12th time that the rivals have met with both ranked in the top five and the third time that both have been undefeated at this point in the season.

There are several other big matchups on Saturday that will impact the chase to be one of college football's four playoff teams, including No. 6 USC hosting No. 15 Notre Dame. USC is off to its best start since 2008 and will look to take one step closer to locking up a spot in this year’s playoff.

Here are the key stats to know for the marquee matchups in Week 13.

FRIDAY

NC State (7-4) at No. 17 North Carolina (9-2)

3:30 p.m. ET

68-37-6: North Carolina leads the all-time series, 68-37-6.

6-0: UNC is 6-0 on the road for the first time in school history. It is the second-longest active road streak in the nation.

25-2: Mack Brown is 25-2 in his last 27 games against in-state ACC opponents as the head coach of the Tar Heels.

328.5: Drake Maye is currently averaging 328.5 passing yards per game and leads UNC in rushing with 597 yards (54.3 YPG). The last two QBs who averaged over 300 passing yards per game while leading their team in rushing were Patrick Mahomes in 2016 and Johnny Manziel in 2013.

11: North Carolina WR Josh Downs leads the ACC and is tied for third nationally with 11 receiving touchdowns.

16: NC State has intercepted 16 passes in 2022, a mark that leads the ACC and ranks fourth in the FBS.

21: NC State kicker Christopher Dunn continues to hold the nation’s longest streak for consecutive field goals made with 21, which is the second-longest streak in school history

SATURDAY

No. 3 Michigan (11-0) at No. 2 Ohio State (11-0)

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

59-52-6: Michigan holds a 59-52-6 advantage in the series, but the Wolverines haven’t won at Ohio State since 2000, a 38-26 victory that captured the Big Ten Championship.

13: Michigan’s 13-game conference win streak matches one of the same length from 2003-04. It is the program's longest since a 16-game conference win streak spanning 1996-98.

15: Michigan has won 15 consecutive home games, the longest active streak in the Big Ten.

43: Michigan's defense has forced 43 three-and-outs on the season, including 15 in the last three games.

10-0: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has begun his career as a starter with a 10-0 record, matching Dennis Franklin (1972) for the most wins without a loss to begin a starting quarterback's career in program history.

11: Blake Corum is the first player in UM history with a rushing touchdown in 11 straight games.

43: Ohio State and Michigan have played 43 games with the score decided by seven points or fewer.

+25: Ohio State (+29.5), Michigan (+27.6), and Georgia (+26.7) are the only teams in the country with average scoring margins above +25 points per game.

29: Ohio State has won 29 consecutive conference games at home and has not lost a Big Ten game at Ohio Stadium since the 2015 season (Michigan State; 17-14).

48.6: The Buckeyes are scoring 46.8 PPG, which ranks second nationally.

6: Ohio State is seeking a sixth Big Ten Championship Game appearance.

1: CJ Stroud ranks No. 1 nationally in both passing efficiency (183.3) and touchdown passes (35).

Auburn (5-6) at No. 7 Alabama (9-2)

3:30 p.m. ET

58: Alabama’s offense has scored 30 or more points in 58 of the last 67 games.

12-8: Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 12-8 all-time against Auburn, including a 10-5 mark while with the Tide.

134: Since Nick Saban arrived in 2007, Alabama has allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns in the nation at 134, 38 fewer than second-place Iowa.

6: Bryce Young needs six TD passes to pass A.J. McCarron for the second-most in Alabama history.

17-2: Auburn leads the Iron Bowl 17-2 when the game is played on their campus.

128: Auburn has scored in 128 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in school history.

53-69-7: Auburn has an all-time record of 53-69-7 in regular-season finales since 1892.

No. 9 Oregon (9-2) at No. 21 Oregon State (8-3)

3:30 p.m. ET

67-48-10: Oregon leads the all-time series 67-48-10.

3: Oregon leads the nation with just three sacks allowed.

4: With a win, the Ducks would become the first team ever to play in four consecutive Pac-12 Championship Games.

72.2%: Oregon QB Bo Nix leads the nation with a 72.2% completion percentage.

8: Oregon State has won eight games for the first time since 2012.

10-1: The Beavers are 10-1 in their last 11 games at Reser Stadium, dating back to 2021.

330.6: Oregon State's defense ranks second in the Pac-12, allowing an average of 330.6 YPG, one yard more than No. 1 Utah (329.5).

76.6: Oregon State’s defense has held opponents to 76.7 yards per game on the ground, which ranks sixth nationally.

Iowa State (4-7) at No. 4 TCU (11-0)

4 p.m. ET

11-0: TCU is 11-0 for the fourth time in its history and for the first time since 2010, when it went 13-0 and won the Rose Bowl.

5: TCU’s five wins over ranked opponents equals the combined total of the other three undefeated teams (Georgia, 2; Ohio State, 2; Michigan, 1).

8-5: TCU holds an 8-5 series lead over Iowa State, with the teams splitting 10 games since the Horned Frogs began Big 12 play in 2012.

16: Max Duggan leads all Power 5 quarterbacks with 16 touchdown passes of at least 20 yards.

11: Kendre Miller has a rushing touchdown in all 11 games this season, the longest streak by a Horned Frog to begin a campaign since LaDainian Tomlinson scored in all 12 contests in 2000.

4-4: Iowa State is 4-4 vs. top 10 opponents under Matt Campbell. The Cyclones were 8-98-2 vs. top 10 opponents prior to his arrival.

4: Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson needs just four receptions to move into the Big 12’s single-season top 10.

No. 15 Notre Dame (8-3) at No. 6 USC (10-1)

7:30 p.m. ET

50-37-5: Notre Dame owns a 50-37-5 lead in this series.

2017: The last time both teams were ranked for this matchup was 2017 when USC was No. 11 in the AP Poll and Notre Dame was No. 13.

35: Notre Dame has scored 35 or more points in five consecutive games, accomplishing that feat for just the second time in 134 years of football.

40: USC has scored 40 or more points in five consecutive games, which is the most since the 2003 team had seven consecutive 40-plus point games.

316: Caleb Williams’ 316 rushing yards this season are the most by a USC QB since Troy Winslow had 319 in 1965.

513: USC ranks No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the Pac-12 in total offense (513 YPG).

1: Lincoln Riley is one win away from tying for the most victories in a debut season by a USC head coach, which was 11 by Howard Jones in 1925 and John Robinson in 1976.

18-21-4: USC is 18-21-4 (.465) versus Notre Dame in games immediately following the UCLA game, including 10-8-2 when USC is coming off a win over UCLA

Kansas (6-5) at No. 12 Kansas State (8-3)

8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

113: Kansas State’s 113-point margin in first halves this season is the second-highest mark in the Big 12.

15: Kansas State's defense has 15 interceptions this season, which is first in the Big 12 and sixth nationally.

64.8%: Kansas State's 64.8% completion percentage ranks third in school history. The Wildcats have thrown only five interceptions this season.

70: Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn has four career games in which he has totaled at least 70 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards.

10,000-3,000: Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is close to becoming the second player in FBS history with 10,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards in a career.

34.8: The Jayhawks are averaging 34.8 PPG this season, which is the most by a Kansas team since the 2007 squad averaged 42.7 points per game.

6.46: Devin Neal is averaging 6.46 yards per carry, which is 14th in the country and second in the Big 12.

