Miami linebacker Adarius Hayes injured in car crash that killed 2 children

Updated May. 11, 2025 12:05 p.m. ET

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes was among the injured in a two-car crash that left two children dead and caused several other people to need hospitalization, police said Sunday.

The crash occurred Saturday in Hayes’ hometown of Largo, Florida, near Tampa. A 10-year-old and a 4-year-old died in the crash, police said.

The Hurricanes had no immediate comment on Hayes’ condition. Police said their investigation was continuing and that alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Hayes played in 12 games as a true freshman for Miami last season, mostly on special teams. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Largo High and picked Miami after drawing recruiting interest from Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State, among others.

Largo is about 20 miles east of Tampa and about 15 miles north of St. Petersburg on Florida's Gulf coast.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

