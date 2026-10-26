National Football League
National Football League
Maryland vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 9
Updated Oct. 28, 2026 6:33 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
Maryland will host Illinois on Saturday in a Week 9 college football matchup on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Maryland vs. Illinois at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.
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Moneyline
- Illinois: -142
- Maryland: +120
Spread
- Illinois -2.5: -108
- Maryland +2.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 54.5: -110
- Under 54.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- Illinois is coming off a huge 21-10 win over Oregon.
- The Illini are averaging 30.3 points (58th in FBS) and 392.4 total yards per game (67th), including 231.0 passing yards and 161.4 rushing yards. Defensively, they are allowing 25.3 points (80th) and 382.4 total yards per game (97th), including 248 passing yards and 134.4 rushing yards.
- Maryland is 2-5 and has yet to beat a Power 4 opponent this season. The Terrapins are 0-4 in Big Ten play, losing those games by an average of 22.5 points.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Illinois
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD
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