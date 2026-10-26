Maryland vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 9

Maryland will host Illinois on Saturday in a Week 9 college football matchup on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Maryland vs. Illinois at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.

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Illinois @ Maryland Odds

Moneyline

Illinois: -142

Maryland: +120

Spread

Illinois -2.5: -108

Maryland +2.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 54.5: -110

Under 54.5: -110

Illinois @ Maryland Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Illinois is coming off a huge 21-10 win over Oregon.

The Illini are averaging 30.3 points (58th in FBS) and 392.4 total yards per game (67th), including 231.0 passing yards and 161.4 rushing yards. Defensively, they are allowing 25.3 points (80th) and 382.4 total yards per game (97th), including 248 passing yards and 134.4 rushing yards.

Maryland is 2-5 and has yet to beat a Power 4 opponent this season. The Terrapins are 0-4 in Big Ten play, losing those games by an average of 22.5 points.

The Pick: Maryland +2.5

How to Watch Maryland vs. Illinois