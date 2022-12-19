College Football
Marshall vs. UConn best bet, odds and how to bet
1 hour ago

The Marshall Thundering Herd will take on the UConn Huskies in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, South Carolina on Dec. 19.

The Thundering Herd orchestrated one of the most exciting upsets of the early season by toppling then No. 8-ranked Notre Dame, and they have continued a strong season to end 8-4. This stealthily good squad is ready to dominate in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The Huskies have not played in a bowl game since December 2015, where they battled the Marshall Thundering Herd but fell 16-10. Now in a bowl rematch, the Huskies are looking to notch a win and finish out a season that would be their best since 2010.

Will the Thundering Herd trample the competition, or will the Huskies find redemption in the Myrtle Beach Bowl?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Marshall and UConn, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Marshall vs. UConn (2:30 p.m. ET Monday, Dec. 19, ESPN)

Point spread: Marshall -11.5 (Marshall favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise UConn covers)
Moneyline: Marshall -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); UConn +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports College Football Analyst RJ Young:

At their best, the Huskies beat Liberty. However, at their best, the Thundering Herd beat Notre Dame in South Bend. Take the favorite.

PICK: Marshall (-11.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 11.5 points

