Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss Title Would be 'Biggest Sporting Event' Ever in Mississippi

Ole Miss (10-1 overall and 6-1 in SEC play) is rocking, and its head coach can't help but think what it would mean for Mississippi if the Rebels ran the table in the College Football Playoff.

"That would be the biggest sporting event in the history of the state of Mississippi," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said on Monday about the idea of Ole Miss reaching the National Championship. "That's a pretty big statement. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year. This was supposed to be two returning starters and a middle of the SEC year. It's pretty neat and especially led by a quarterback [Trinidad Chambliss] that got here in the summer and didn't even start at the beginning of the season."

The Rebels are the No. 6 ranked team in college football and round out their regular season on the road against in-state rival Mississippi State in the "Egg Bowl" on Friday. Ole Miss has ranked wins over then-No. 4 LSU and now-No. 8 Oklahoma, with the Rebels' one loss coming on the road against now-No. 4 Georgia.

The Rebels are first in the SEC in total yards (493.8 per game), second in passing yards (305.1 per game), fourth in points (37.2 per game) and fifth in rushing yards (188.7 per game). The aforementioned Chambliss, who spent the previous three seasons at Ferris State, has totaled 2,657 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 153.3 passer rating, while completing 65.2% of his passes. He has also rushed for 444 yards and six touchdowns. Running back Kewan Lacy has rushed for 1,136 yards and an SEC-high 19 touchdowns on 4.9 yards per carry; wide receiver Harrison Wallace III has totaled 42 receptions for 647 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Rebels are third in the conference in opponent passing yards (183.0 per game), seventh in opponent total yards (323.4 per game), eighth in opponent points (20.2 per game) and 15th in opponent rushing yards (140.2 per game). Linebacker Princewill Umanmielen has totaled 5.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss; fellow linebacker Suntarine Perkins has totaled two sacks, five passes defended, one interception and 56 combined tackles; defensive tackle Zxavian Harris has totaled three sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and 40 combined tackles; safety Wydett Williams Jr. has reeled in three interceptions.

With one more win, Ole Miss would tie the program record for wins in a single season, which was set with an 11-2 campaign in 2023, while it has now pulled off the 11th double-digit winning season in program history. The Rebels have gone undefeated twice, going 10-0 in 1962 (they finished ranked third in the country) and 10-0-1 in 1960 (Ole Miss split national title honors with Minnesota). Both seasons ended with a win in the Sugar Bowl.

Since Kiffin took over at Ole Miss in 2020, the Rebels are a combined 54-19, including four double-digit winning seasons. Kiffin's 74.0% winning percentage ranks second in Rebels history and his 54 wins are third.

Of course, the Rebels' 2025 campaign is happening against the backdrop of LSU and Florida making heavy pursuits of Kiffin, who reportedly has a degree of interest in the SEC head-coaching vacancies and is being offered a contract in the range of $90-100 million from all three schools (Ole Miss, LSU and Florida). Furthermore, the situation has escalated to the point where Ole Miss announced last week that Kiffin and the school will make an announcement on his future the day after the "Egg Bowl" (this coming Saturday). Ole Miss is Kiffin's fourth college football head-coaching position (Tennessee, USC, Florida Atlantic and Ole Miss).

Ole Miss football is in its 131st season.

