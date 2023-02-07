College Football Lance Guidry reportedly leaving Tulane to be Miami defensive coordinator 20 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Two days after it was announced that Kevin Steele was leaving Miami to accept the defensive coordinator job at Alabama, it appears the Hurricanes have found their new DC.

Lance Guidry, who was recently hired to lead Tulane’s defense, is now expected to be the next defensive coordinator at Miami, per ESPN.

Guidry, 51, comes to Miami after leading Marshall’s defense to a top-10 finish in 2022. The Thundering Herd held opponents to just 16.2 points per game last season, which ranked seventh among FBS teams. Marshall also ranked 10th in yards per play (4.8) and first in third-down defense (25.47).

Before arriving at Marshall in 2021, Guidry had stops at Florida Atlantic, Southeastern Louisiana, McNeese State, Western Kentucky and Miami (OH).

Guidry is set to take over a Miami defense that struggled mightily throughout the 2022 campaign, surrendering more than 375 yards and 26.8 points per game to opposing offenses. The Hurricanes’ defense gave up 40-plus points in three of their last four games of the season.

