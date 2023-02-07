College Football
Lance Guidry reportedly leaving Tulane to be Miami defensive coordinator
College Football

Lance Guidry reportedly leaving Tulane to be Miami defensive coordinator

20 hours ago

Two days after it was announced that Kevin Steele was leaving Miami to accept the defensive coordinator job at Alabama, it appears the Hurricanes have found their new DC.

Lance Guidry, who was recently hired to lead Tulane’s defense, is now expected to be the next defensive coordinator at Miami, per ESPN.

Guidry, 51, comes to Miami after leading Marshall’s defense to a top-10 finish in 2022.  The Thundering Herd held opponents to just 16.2 points per game last season, which ranked seventh among FBS teams. Marshall also ranked 10th in yards per play (4.8) and first in third-down defense (25.47).

Before arriving at Marshall in 2021, Guidry had stops at Florida Atlantic, Southeastern Louisiana, McNeese State, Western Kentucky and Miami (OH).

ADVERTISEMENT

Guidry is set to take over a Miami defense that struggled mightily throughout the 2022 campaign, surrendering more than 375 yards and 26.8 points per game to opposing offenses. The Hurricanes’ defense gave up 40-plus points in three of their last four games of the season.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
With OU and Texas on way out, Big 12 has a branding problem
College Football

With OU and Texas on way out, Big 12 has a branding problem

2 hours ago
Iowa-Northwestern football game set for Wrigley in November
College Football

Iowa-Northwestern football game set for Wrigley in November

21 hours ago
Breaking down the candidates to be C.J. Stroud's replacement at Ohio State
College Football

Breaking down the candidates to be C.J. Stroud's replacement at Ohio State

1 day ago
Brian Ferentz's contract will expire if Hawkeyes don't average 25 PPG
College Football

Brian Ferentz's contract will expire if Hawkeyes don't average 25 PPG

1 day ago
2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
National Football League

2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star GameSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes