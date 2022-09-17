College Football
Kurt Warner's son set to start at quarterback for Temple
Kurt Warner is regarded as one of the greatest Cinderella stories in NFL history. 

The former Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP played college football at Northern Iowa before earning a spot in the NFL and eventually becoming one of the most accomplished signal-callers in league history.

Warner's son, E.J. Warner, is looking to take a similar path to his father.

E.J. Warner is preparing to make his first career start for Temple on Saturday. The 6-foot, 190 pound true freshmen will be under center when the Owls host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2 p.m. ET).

Warner took over for starter D'Wan Mathis in the second quarter of the Owls' 30-14 win over Lafayette last weekend. He completed 14 of 19 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns in his first collegiate game. That strong performance led to Temple head coach Stan Drayton making the call to give Warner his first career start on Saturday.

Much like his father, Warner was not a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school. He was a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 152 QB prospect in the 2022 class, per 247Sports.com. He chose Temple over other offers from the likes of UConn, Ball State, Colorado State and Eastern Kentucky.

