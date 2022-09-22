College Football
Kansas State, Arizona State, among Power 5 schools to lose to a team they paid
College Football

Kansas State, Arizona State, among Power 5 schools to lose to a team they paid

37 mins ago

One of the interesting things about the early portion of the college football schedule is the wealth of mismatched teams that end up facing each other.

Sure, there are some big-time contests between historic heavyweights — Alabama at Texas was a classic! — but you also find a plethora of games that appear to carry the intent of being glorified scrimmages, meant to get a Power 5 team ready for the conference slate.

And lower-level teams — often Group of 5 or even FCS teams — are happy to take the games, because they often are paid to do so. Those payments can be crucial to the financial health of such programs.

Sometimes, though, the big-time programs actually lose those games, and as RJ Young wrote in our Week 4 preview, "if you lose to a cupcake — put money in the bag — you're gonna catch a load of cream filling to your face like a clown."

This year, there have been a wealth of such upsets in which the team that was paid to fight the bully ended up dishing out some black eyes, walking away with both the cash and a victory.

This trend has given Young much delight, and he outlined the list of these games in a "Money in the Bag" segment on his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show."

"You pay a school that is usually in a division below you, but sometimes just outside of your Power 5 conference, to come in and take a whooping'," Young said. "And every now and again, we get somebody that says 'we ain't gonna take no whoopin'.'" 

Young then went on to outline several such upsets, and how much the losing team paid for the "privilege" to get beat.

Eastern Michigan def. Arizona State, 30-21
Eastern Michigan was paid $1.5 million.

William & Mary def. Charlotte, 41-24
Williams & Mary was paid $300,000

Eastern Kentucky def. Bowling Green, 59-57
Eastern Kentucky was paid $350,000

Tulane def. Kansas State, 17-10
Tulane was paid $300,000

Incarnate Word def. Nevada, 55-41
Incarnate Word was paid $300,000

Weber State def. Utah State, 35-7
Weber State was paid $390,000

Southern Illinois def. Northwestern, 31-24
Southern Illinois was paid $550,000

Georgia Southern def. Nebraska, 45-42
Georgia Southern was paid $1.4 million.

"Charlotte, Bowling Green, Kansas State, Arizona State, Nevada, Utah State, Northwestern and Nebraska, you've been had!" Young said.

You can catch more of the conversation from "The Number One College Football Show" on YouTube, or by subscribing to the show on Apple podcasts or your favorite podcast app.

Read more:

- CFP, Heisman and other predictions from FOX Sports staff 

- What makes J.J. McCarthy so good? Watch Week 4 like scout

- Who can challenge Ohio State, Michigan in Big Ten?

- Pac-12 is back in the spotlight, for all the right reasons 

- The Ultimate College Football Road Trip hits Tennessee

- Maryland-Michigan and more: Week 4 by the numbers

- Oklahoma on the rise: Joel Klatt's top 10

- USC, Oklahoma on a CFP collision course?

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Texas spent lavishly on Arch Manning's visit, but what do the numbers really mean?
College Football

Texas spent lavishly on Arch Manning's visit, but what do the numbers really mean?

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 3: Best bets for Ravens-Patriots, Eagles-Commanders
National Football League

NFL odds Week 3: Best bets for Ravens-Patriots, Eagles-Commanders

2 hours ago
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Florida-Tennessee
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Florida-Tennessee

4 hours ago
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Iowa-Rutgers
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Iowa-Rutgers

4 hours ago
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Central Michigan-Penn State
College Football

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Central Michigan-Penn State

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes