Jordan Travis guides Florida State to 12th straight win
Jordan Travis guides Florida State to 12th straight win

Published Oct. 14, 2023 4:55 p.m. ET

Jordan Travis ran for two touchdowns and tossed a 56-yard scoring pass to Keon Coleman as No. 4 Florida State routed Syracuse 41-3 on Saturday, the Seminoles’ 12th consecutive win.

Travis completed 23 of 37 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown, shaking off an apparent injury to his non-throwing (left) hand in the second quarter.

Lawrance Toafili had a 50-yard touchdown and finished with seven carries for 93 yards. Trey Benson added 14 carries for 74 yards as Florida State (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) surpassed the 30-point mark for a 12th straight game.

Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader completed 9 of 21 passes for 99 yards but was ineffective on the ground and netted minus-10 yards when factoring in sacks on seven carries.

LeQuint Allen had 19 carries for 110 yards for Syracuse (4-3, 0-3 ACC).

The takeaway

Syracuse: The Orange couldn’t get much of anything going on offense, punting nine times, fumbling once and tossing an interception in the game’s final seconds. Their average starting field position was their own 22.

Florida State: The Seminoles didn’t allow a touchdown in a game for the first time this season. Florida State has allowed just one offensive touchdown in the last three games

Up next

Syracuse: Visits Virginia Tech on Oct. 26.

Florida State: Hosts No. 17 Duke on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.


 

