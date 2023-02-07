Iowa-Northwestern football game set for Wrigley in November
Wrigley Field will host a college football game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern next season.
Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday that the Wildcats’ home game would be played Nov. 4.
Northwestern played Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 in the MLB ballpark’s first college football game since 1938, and the Wildcats hosted Purdue there in 2021.
Wrigley Field has a long history of hosting football games. The Chicago Bears played there from 1921 to 1970 before moving to Soldier Field. The old Chicago Cardinals also played at Wrigley, as well as DePaul until its program folded in 1939.
Northwestern had been scheduled to play Wisconsin at Wrigley in 2020, but the game was moved to Ryan Field in Evanston because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
