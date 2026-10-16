College Football
INDYCAR Star Alex Palou Joins 'Big Noon Kickoff' With Must-See Entrance
College Football

INDYCAR Star Alex Palou Joins 'Big Noon Kickoff' With Must-See Entrance

Updated Oct. 17, 2026 10:55 a.m. ET

If there's any place in the United States where the best in college football could perfectly cross over with the best in motorsports, it's the state of Indiana. And Saturday, Memorial Stadium in Bloomington delivered exactly that. 

Ahead of No. 5 Indiana's highly anticipated Week 7 home game against No. 4 Ohio State, INDYCAR superstar Alex Palou traded his No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda for a different ride.

Palou — who recently finished the 2026 INDYCAR season with his fourth straight championship and fifth in six years — jumped behind the wheel of an Indy car, dropping Mark Ingram off on the set of "Big Noon Kickoff" before Indiana-Ohio State.

Ingram, who was sporting a custom Indiana racing helmet, arrived at the entrance of Memorial Stadium, threw his hands in the air and belted out a "Hoo Hoo Hoo Hoosiers!' chant as the crowd erupted.

Unsurprisingly, the 29-year-old Spanish driver also arrived in style, donning an Indiana-themed fire suit and helmet, which were custom designed by INDYCAR. The look features a nod to the Hoosiers' 16-0 national championship run last season, a national title patch and the iconic Indiana candy stripes. 

Here's a closer look at Palou's Indiana fire suit and helmet. 

(INDYCAR)

(INDYCAR)

(INDYCAR)

share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 7 Expert Picks, Best Bets

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 7 Expert Picks, Best Bets

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: What Was Going On In Sports, Pop Culture Last Time Brewers Reached World Series?

    What Was Going On In Sports, Pop Culture Last Time Brewers Reached World Series?

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Curt Cignetti Won A National Title — And Broke The Coaching Carousel In The Process

    Curt Cignetti Won A National Title — And Broke The Coaching Carousel In The Process

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana Is Evolving Under Curt Cignetti — And Other Programs Should Be Worried

    Indiana Is Evolving Under Curt Cignetti — And Other Programs Should Be Worried

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 7 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ohio State-Indiana And More

    College Football Week 7 Expert Picks, Predictions For Ohio State-Indiana And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 'He's a Freak': Curt Cignetti, Ryan Day Size Up the Ohio State-Indiana Rematch

    'He's a Freak': Curt Cignetti, Ryan Day Size Up the Ohio State-Indiana Rematch

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: NCAA Sues Ohio Governor Over Order Allowing Schools To Ignore Eligibility Rule

    NCAA Sues Ohio Governor Over Order Allowing Schools To Ignore Eligibility Rule

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Has Trinidad Chambliss Usurped Arch Manning?

    2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Has Trinidad Chambliss Usurped Arch Manning?

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 7 Games, Including Ohio State-Indiana, Notre Dame-BYU

    CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 7 Games, Including Ohio State-Indiana, Notre Dame-BYU

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Notre Dame-BYU, Jets-Patriots

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Notre Dame-BYU, Jets-Patriots

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: What Was Going On In Sports, Pop Culture Last Time Brewers Reached World Series?
What Was Going On In Sports, Pop Culture Last Time Brewers Reached World Series?
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Curt Cignetti Won A National Title — And Broke The Coaching Carousel In The Process
Curt Cignetti Won A National Title — And Broke The Coaching Carousel In The Process
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana Is Evolving Under Curt Cignetti — And Other Programs Should Be Worried
Indiana Is Evolving Under Curt Cignetti — And Other Programs Should Be Worried
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Ravens vs. Browns on FOX One Watch Ravens vs. BrownsWatch Bears vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Bears vs. FalconsWatch Saints vs. Giants on FOX One Watch Saints vs. GiantsWatch Titans vs. Colts on FOX One Watch Titans vs. ColtsWatch Cardinals vs. Rams on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs. RamsWatch Ohio State vs. Indiana on FOX One Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes