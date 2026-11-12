How to Watch Wyoming vs. UTEP: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Wyoming Cowboys visit the UTEP Miners on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET from Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

Wyoming sits one game behind New Mexico in the Mountain West, and the Lobos, still perfect in league play, visit Laramie on Nov. 20. The Cowboys' only conference loss came at North Dakota State on Oct. 3, so a second one in El Paso could leave them two games back before that meeting. UTEP has lost seven straight and is still looking for its first Mountain West win.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. UTEP

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Wyoming may have to protect its 5-1 Mountain West record with its backup quarterback. Tyler Hughes is doubtful with a forearm injury, so Landon Sims is in line to start. He has two rushing touchdowns in spot duty this season.

Sims replaced Hughes at UNLV and ran for a touchdown, then threw an 18-yard touchdown to Jake Wilson. UTEP allows 219.7 passing yards per game, which gives a new starter room to settle in. Sims completed only two of six passes against the Rebels, but UTEP has allowed 16 touchdown passes, so one completion can still turn into points.

Markell Holman has been Wyoming's steadiest back, reaching at least 80 rushing yards in four games. The Cowboys run for 203.9 yards per game, fourth in the Mountain West. He has carried the biggest load among their running backs with 97 attempts.

Mountain West teams have run on UTEP, including 279 rushing yards by Nevada on Oct. 10. Holman has also added 111 receiving yards, which gives the offense a safe outlet on passing downs. His 5.6 yards per carry runs into a Miners defense that has given up 17 rushing touchdowns in nine games.

Jaden Smith is UTEP's most reliable target, with 36 catches, nearly twice as many as any teammate. He caught 12 of 13 targets for 90 yards against San Jose State on Oct. 17.

UTEP throws for 140.3 yards per game, and Wyoming has only five interceptions, so the Miners can keep feeding him short throws without much risk. His 8.4 yards per catch is the kind of steady gain UTEP needs against a Wyoming pass defense that allows only 176 yards per game.

Wyoming vs. UTEP Odds

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