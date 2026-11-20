The New Mexico Lobos visit the Wyoming Cowboys on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET from Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.

New Mexico is 8-2 and Wyoming is 7-3. The Cowboys have won five straight.

New Mexico had won seven straight before a 21-17 loss to UNLV in Week 11. The Lobos' only other loss was 14-6 at Oklahoma, and they close the season against 8-2 Air Force. Wyoming beat UTEP 27-15 in Week 11 and finishes the regular season against UConn.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Wyoming

When: Friday, November 20, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

A 19-carry, 89-yard game with a touchdown against UNLV on Nov. 14 left Scottre Humphrey with 736 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns this season. He has run for at least 87 yards in four of his last five games and carried 17 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the Nov. 6 win at Nevada.

Wyoming allows 189.0 rushing yards per game against New Mexico's 212.1, a 23.1-yard edge in the Lobos' favor. Humphrey is the back whose carries have to deliver that edge against the Cowboys.

Cade Keith has caught a touchdown in three straight games, including four catches for 26 yards and a score against UNLV on Nov. 14. He leads New Mexico with 384 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns this season.

Keith works in an offense that throws for 145.0 yards per game, and Wyoming allows 167.1 through the air. Fellow receiver Shawn Miller is out on Friday, which leaves Keith as the Lobos' top receiver against a Cowboys pass defense giving up 22.1 more yards than New Mexico throws for.

A 21-yard touchdown catch and a 33-yard touchdown run at UTEP on Nov. 14 helped Samuel Harris finish with 148 total yards. He has 525 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 95 carries this season, plus 18 catches for 181 yards as a receiver.

Harris ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns at UNLV on Nov. 7. New Mexico allows 76.2 rushing yards per game, so Wyoming needs Harris to move the ball through the air instead.

Kyle Frendt leads Wyoming with 356 receiving yards and caught four passes for 113 yards, including a 46-yard reception, at UTEP on Nov. 14. He also had three catches for 61 yards against Northern Illinois on Oct. 17.

Frendt had a touchdown catch at UNLV on Nov. 7. With starting quarterback Tyler Hughes out, Wyoming's passing game needs Frendt as a reliable target against a Lobos pass defense that allows 172.7 passing yards per game.

New Mexico vs. Wyoming Odds