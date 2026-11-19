The No. 13 Oregon Ducks visit the Michigan State Spartans on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

Oregon is 7-3 and has won three straight. Michigan State is 3-7 and can't reach six wins this season to become bowl eligible.

Oregon outgained Michigan 467-286 in a 31-7 win in Week 11. The streak also includes a 41-28 win at Ohio State. Michigan State lost six straight before beating Michigan 15-6, then fell 21-14 to Washington in Week 11.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Michigan State

When: Friday, November 20, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Oregon averages 290.8 passing yards per game, and Dylan Raiola is the reason why, with 15 touchdown passes this season. He threw four of them against Michigan in Week 11, completing 20 of 28 passes for 341 yards, and has not been intercepted in his last five games.

Raiola faces a Michigan State defense that allows 203.7 passing yards per game. He has thrown for 1,695 yards with two interceptions this season. Oregon's offense is built around his arm, so the Spartans' secondary carries most of the load in this one.

With Jordon Davison ruled out for this game, Dierre Hill Jr. is Oregon's lead back, and he leads the team with 572 rushing yards. He had 147 total yards against Michigan in Week 11, with 98 rushing yards and a 49-yard receiving touchdown.

Hill faces a Michigan State defense that allows 132.8 rushing yards per game. He also has 289 receiving yards, so Oregon can use him on the ground and out of the backfield. Without Davison and his seven rushing touchdowns, more of the Ducks' run game falls on one player.

Michigan State's passing game leans on Chrishon McCray, who leads the team with 414 receiving yards and has 39 catches this season. His six catches for 92 yards at Michigan in Week 11 were his best receiving game of the last five.

McCray draws an Oregon defense that allows 209.5 passing yards per game and has 24 sacks. Michigan State will also be without quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, who has been ruled out with an arm injury. Without Milivojevic, a reliable top target matters even more for the Spartans.

Michigan State averages 109.1 rushing yards per game, and Brandon Tullis has carried the biggest share of that load lately. He had 25 carries for 86 yards at Michigan and 21 for 82 against Washington, his two biggest workloads of the season, and has 221 yards on 57 carries.

Tullis faces an Oregon defense that allows 133.8 rushing yards per game. He is still looking for his first rushing touchdown of the season. Michigan State needs that workload to stay balanced and keep Oregon's offense on the sideline.

Oregon vs. Michigan State Odds